StarCompliance Releases Inaugural 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study

Global research reveals increasing compliance complexity, accelerating AI adoption, and a growing shift toward connected oversight

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions, today announced the release of its inaugural 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study, offering a comprehensive view of the priorities, challenges, and trends shaping compliance programs across the global financial services industry.

Based on responses from more than 300 compliance, risk, and technology professionals, the study examines how firms are navigating increasing regulatory expectations, emerging employee conduct risks, artificial intelligence adoption, surveillance modernization, information barrier management, and operational transformation.

Insights from 300+ industry leaders reveal the trends shaping the future of compliance. Post this

The findings reveal a compliance function that is becoming increasingly strategic, technology-enabled, and embedded within business operations.

Among the study's key findings:

76% increased compliance budgets

67% are already deploying AI or actively piloting these capabilities

76% operate across multiple jurisdictions

40% feel least prepared for digital assets and crypto

34% still have no policy or have not considered prediction markets

The study also highlights a profession balancing modernization efforts with rising expectations for governance, transparency, and defensible oversight. While firms continue investing heavily in compliance technology, many are still challenged by fragmented systems, disconnected workflows, and siloed data environments that limit their ability to scale surveillance, operationalize AI effectively, and deliver consistent, regulator-ready evidence across the enterprise.

"This research highlights an industry at a pivotal moment," said Jennifer Sun, Chief Executive Officer of StarCompliance. "AI adoption is accelerating, regulatory expectations continue to evolve, and new risk areas, including digital assets and emerging trading models, are reshaping the compliance landscape. Our findings also reinforce that compliance is becoming an increasingly strategic function, with leaders expected not only to manage risk, but also to enable growth, support innovation, and strengthen governance across the enterprise."

According to the study, the next generation of compliance programs will rely less on isolated controls and more on connected compliance ecosystems that unify surveillance, employee conduct oversight, information barriers, AI governance, workflow management, and evidence generation into a more coordinated operating framework.

The full 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study is available now and includes detailed findings, industry benchmarks, and analysis of the trends expected to shape compliance programs throughout 2026 and beyond. Click [HERE] to learn more.

Webinar Series

Continue the conversation by joining Star's 2026 Global Compliance Benchmark Study Webinar Series, where industry experts will explore the research findings and the trends shaping the future of compliance. Sessions will cover AI Adoption (August 13), Digital Assets and Prediction Markets (September 17), and Information Barriers and MNPI Governance (October 22), offering practical insights to help firms build more connected, scalable, and resilient compliance programs. Register today [HERE] to reserve your place.

To learn more about StarCompliance, click [HERE].

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SOURCE StarCompliance