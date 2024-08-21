Starburst Unveils Critical Role of Real-Time Hybrid Data Access and Security in AI Success

Comprehensive TheCUBE Research Report Reveals Key Data Management Practices Driving AI Innovations

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Starburst, the open data lakehouse company, today announced the release of a comprehensive report highlighting the critical role of real-time hybrid data access and robust security in successful AI implementations. This report, created in partnership with TheCUBE Research, presents valuable insights based on a survey of 300 IT professionals from diverse industries in the United States and Western Europe.

The survey underscores the importance of efficient data management practices, real-time data access, hybrid and federated access, and robust security measures for successful AI implementations. Key findings include:

Strong AI Adoption Intent : 87% of organizations express a strong or very strong desire to implement AI within the next 12 months, with significant progress reported by 86% of respondents.

: 87% of organizations express a strong or very strong desire to implement AI within the next 12 months, with significant progress reported by 86% of respondents. Alignment of Data Management and AI Success : 90% of respondents believe their data management practices are somewhat or very aligned with their AI innovation goals, highlighting the critical role of coherent data strategies.

: 90% of respondents believe their data management practices are somewhat or very aligned with their AI innovation goals, highlighting the critical role of coherent data strategies. Primary Challenges : Organizations face significant hurdles in organizing both structured (52%) and unstructured data (50%) for AI applications. Data privacy/security concerns and data volume are cited as the most significant barriers.

: Organizations face significant hurdles in organizing both structured (52%) and unstructured data (50%) for AI applications. Data privacy/security concerns and data volume are cited as the most significant barriers. Real-Time Data Access : 62% of respondents highlight real-time data access as critical for AI success, with 65% considering it important or critical for their AI initiatives.

: 62% of respondents highlight real-time data access as critical for AI success, with 65% considering it important or critical for their AI initiatives. Data Literacy Impact : Enhanced data literacy is seen as crucial, with 90% of respondents believing it would moderately or significantly impact AI project success.

: Enhanced data literacy is seen as crucial, with 90% of respondents believing it would moderately or significantly impact AI project success. Building a Data-Driven Culture: Strategies such as increasing awareness of data's value (69%), fostering cross-functional collaboration (66%), and building a data-driven culture (61%) are identified as key to maximizing AI's potential.

The survey reveals several key trends in data management that are shaping the AI landscape:

Data Governance and Federated Access : 52% of respondents have adopted data governance and federated data access strategies to improve data quality and accessibility across systems, including on-premises and in the cloud.

: 52% of respondents have adopted data governance and federated data access strategies to improve data quality and accessibility across systems, including on-premises and in the cloud. Cloud-Based Platforms and Agile Methodologies : 59% are leveraging cloud-based platforms for scalability, and 61% are using agile methodologies for data project management.

: 59% are leveraging cloud-based platforms for scalability, and 61% are using agile methodologies for data project management. Emerging Importance of Real-Time Data: Real-time data access is essential, with 62% of respondents emphasizing its critical role in AI success.

"Starburst provides the essential foundation for AI innovation, emphasizing real-time hybrid data access and robust security," said Justin Borgman, co-founder and CEO of Starburst. "With our advanced and user-friendly open hybrid lakehouse platform, customers can navigate the complexities of data management with greater ease, efficiency, and accuracy, driving transformative AI outcomes."

"Real-time data access and robust security are paramount in the successful deployment of AI technologies. Our research underscores the significance of these elements, revealing that organizations prioritizing efficient data management practices are better positioned to harness the full potential of AI. The insights from this comprehensive report provide a roadmap for businesses to align their data strategies with their AI innovation goals, driving substantial advancements and competitive advantages in the AI landscape," said Shelly Kramer, Managing Director, Principal Analyst, TheCUBE Research.

Supporting Resources

For more information, read the full research report.

About the Survey

This report, based on a survey by TheCUBE Research and Starburst, explores data management practices and their impact on AI development. The survey includes 300 IT professionals from the US (53%) and Western Europe (47%), covering industries like financial services, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. Respondents are primarily CTOs (51%), software engineers (25%), data engineers (15%), and data architects (9%) from companies of various sizes.

About Starburst:

Starburst, the Open Hybrid Lakehouse, is the leading end-to-end data platform to securely access, analyze, and share data for analytics and AI across hybrid, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments. As the leaders in Trino, a modern open-source SQL engine, Starburst empowers the most data-intensive and security-conscious organizations like Comcast, Halliburton, Vectra, EMIS Health, and 7 of the top 10 global banks to democratize data access, enhance analytics performance, and improve architecture optionality. With the Open Hybrid Lakehouse from Starburst, enterprises globally can easily discover and use all their data to power AI and other business-critical applications like anti-money laundering and fraud analytics, next best products, customer 360, log analytics, and ESG reporting.

About theCUBE Research:

theCUBE Research is an independent research, analysis, and advisory firm focused on the enterprise and emerging tech sectors, tracking disruptive innovation, industry trends, and creating industry categories. theCUBE Research is where tech executives and business leaders go to gain real-time, transformative insights and expert advice and guidance designed to help grow share of voice and share of market. For additional information, visit theCUBE Research.

SOURCE Starburst

Beth Winkowski, Public Relations, Starburst, [email protected], 978-649-7189