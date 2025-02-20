Starburst Closes Record FY25, Fueled by Rising AI Demand and Growing Enterprise Momentum

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Starburst , the data platform for apps and AI, announced a record FY25 close, driven by strong demand from enterprise customers:

Grew net new customers by 20% and Starburst Galaxy customer growth by 76% year-over-year

Achieved record global sales, including significant growth in North America and EMEA

and EMEA Increased adoption of Starburst Galaxy, its flagship cloud product, by 94% year-over-year

Signed the largest deal in the company's history – a multi-year, eight-figure contract per year, with a global financial institution

Increased ARR per customer to over $325,000

Customers include 10 of the top 15 global banks

Selected by Dell Technologies to be the analytics query engine powering the Dell Data Lakehouse, the data platform for Dell's AI Factory GTM

"Enterprises and governments worldwide have embraced our open, hybrid data lakehouse as a key enabler for their AI initiatives," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder and CEO of Starburst. "There is no AI without data. Starburst empowers organizations to secure, govern and provide compliant data access by the LLMs for RAG or agentic workflows – whether on-premises or in the cloud – unlocking AI-ready application development and deployment at scale."

Customers around the world are partnering with Starburst to accelerate their AI journey.

"Starburst's AI strategy reflects our deep partnership with customers," said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. "These enterprises are aggressively driving AI adoption, and we're excited to join them on this journey."

About Starburst

Starburst is the data platform for analytics, applications, and AI, unifying data across clouds and on-premises to accelerate AI innovation. Organizations—from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises in 60+ countries around the globe — customers rely on Starburst for fast data access, seamless collaboration, and enterprise-grade governance on an open data lakehouse. Wherever data lives, Starburst unlocks its full potential, powering data and AI from development to deployment. By future-proofing data architecture, Starburst helps businesses fuel innovation with AI. Learn more at starburst.ai .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski, Public Relations for Starburst

[email protected]

978-649-7189

SOURCE Starburst