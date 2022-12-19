Starburst Adds Native Tableau Cloud Connector to Core Offerings

With new connector, Starburst Galaxy and Starburst Enterprise arm users with powerful data visualization capabilities to advance modern cloud analytics

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today announced the availability of a new native connector in Tableau Cloud . The connector makes Starburst's SaaS offering, Starburst Galaxy, and self-managed offering Starburst Enterprise, available in Tableau Cloud, arming Tableau and Starburst customers with the power of analytics anywhere and powerful data visual analytics to advance modern cloud analytics.

With data becoming more and more distributed, it's increasingly essential for modern cloud analytics tools to meet customers where they are and where they're going. Customers need fast, streamlined access to data and insights in and around their data environment, regardless of the source, in order to truly make smarter, faster decisions.

With the Starburst connector, Tableau Cloud customers can quickly access increasingly distributed datasets across a diverse range of enterprise data sources, from data lakes and warehouses to streaming systems and relational database systems. By breaking down the silos in a data ecosystem, Starburst helps deliver a more holistic view of the entire business to generate new insights faster. The Tableau Cloud connector delivers trusted data across organizations, enabling Starburst users and teams to accelerate the path to insights and become more confident decision makers―ultimately leading to better, data-driven outcomes.

"Access, connectivity and optionality are paramount as organizations make the transition to modern cloud analytics," said Justin Borgman, Co-founder & CEO, Starburst. "With existing connectors for Tableau Desktop, Tableau Prep Builder and Tableau Server, Starburst customers have benefited greatly from the power of Tableau's leading analytics platform. This new native connector brings that same power to the cloud, fueling the modern analytics behind today's digitally-driven organizations."

"Tableau brings analytics everywhere for everyone," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer, Tableau. "Tableau Cloud brings fast, flexible and easy analytics for organizations of all sizes. By combining the power of Tableau Cloud with the flexibility of Starburst, customers are able to discover new insights, unlock the full potential of their data, and transform their business."

The new connector, available today, requires no action from customers. It is now automatically available in Tableau Cloud and requires no additional configuration in Starburst. In just a few clicks, customers can activate a Tableau Cloud site, configure an authentication protocol, and securely publish interactive and highly performant dashboards that can leverage data from multiple sources. To learn more about Starburst, its offerings and connectors, please visit starburst.io .

