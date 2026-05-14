STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

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Star Diamond Corporation

May 14, 2026, 18:49 ET

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the amended and restated management proxy circular filed on SEDAR+ on May 8, 2026 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

For

% For

Against

% Against

Wayne Malouf

302,847,795

93.9149

19,622,608

6.0851

Al Gourley

302,849,045

93.9153

19,621,358

6.0847

Leslie Markow

303,007,752

93.9645

19,462,651

6.0355

Krisztian Toth

303,009,095

93.9649

19,461,308

6.0351

Brendan Moore

303,027,732

93.9707

19,442,671

6.0293

Jean-Claude St Amour

302,204,232

94.0254

19,266,171

5.9746

In addition, shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation's independent auditor and the adoption of the Corporation's stock option plan dated effective May 14, 2026. The complete report of voting results from the Meeting is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and evaluating Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond holds a 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project, which includes the Star – Orion South Diamond Project. These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, near established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future possible mine development.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties of the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project, located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

For further information, please contact: Phone: (306) 664-2202, Email: [email protected], Website: www.stardiamondcorp.com

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Star Diamond Corporation