STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the amended and restated management proxy circular filed on SEDAR+ on May 8, 2026 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee For % For Against % Against Wayne Malouf 302,847,795 93.9149 19,622,608 6.0851 Al Gourley 302,849,045 93.9153 19,621,358 6.0847 Leslie Markow 303,007,752 93.9645 19,462,651 6.0355 Krisztian Toth 303,009,095 93.9649 19,461,308 6.0351 Brendan Moore 303,027,732 93.9707 19,442,671 6.0293 Jean-Claude St Amour 302,204,232 94.0254 19,266,171 5.9746

In addition, shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation's independent auditor and the adoption of the Corporation's stock option plan dated effective May 14, 2026. The complete report of voting results from the Meeting is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and evaluating Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond holds a 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project, which includes the Star – Orion South Diamond Project. These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, near established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future possible mine development.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties of the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project, located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

For further information, please contact: Phone: (306) 664-2202, Email: [email protected], Website: www.stardiamondcorp.com