STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 29, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Ken MacNeill 120,805,543 89.22% 14,600,307 10.78% Ewan Mason 134,370,739 99.24% 1,035,111 0.76% Larry Phillips 133,561,864 98.64% 1,843,986 1.36% Lisa Riley 134,075,672 99.02% 1,330,178 0.98%

In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors.

Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc), a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

For further information: [email protected] or (306) 664-2202