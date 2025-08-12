STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except common share or per share amounts or as otherwise noted.

Overview

Star Diamond is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and evaluating Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond holds a 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project, (FALC Project, which includes the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project"). These properties are in central Saskatchewan, near established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future possible mine development.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "BH Project") located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (see "Corporate Developments").

Fort à la Corne mineral properties

The Company currently holds a 100% interest in certain Fort à la Corne ("FALC") kimberlites (see March 26, 2024, news release: Star Diamond Corporation completes acquisition of Rio Tinto's 75% interest in Fort à la Corne Joint Venture) including the Star and Orion South Kimberlites. The FALC mineral properties are located in the Fort à la Corne Provincial Forest, 60 km east of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Highway 55, located to the north of the Project, connects Prince Albert with several towns located directly north of FALC to the town of Nipawin, east of FALC. Highway 6 runs north south and is located to the east of FALC.

Recent activities relating to the Star - Orion South Diamond Project and Fort à la Corne mineral properties

The Revised Mineral Resources estimate (see July 24, 2024 news release: Star – Orion South Diamond Project Revised Mineral Resources Estimate) will now be incorporated into a re-optimized open pit mine plan for the Project, which will include a re-evaluation of Mineral Reserves and an economic assessment based thereon. It is anticipated that this work will be completed during 2025-26 and will result in an updated Pre-feasibility Study including a revised statement of Mineral Reserves for the Project, if warranted, and an economic assessment based thereon.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties

The Company holds a 100% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills (BH) Project. Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the BH Project includes 21 mineral leases covering 4,800 hectares and is a significant and accessible field of diamond-bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Company's Fort á la Corne kimberlites. The BH Project is located in the Buffalo Hills Kimberlite District, which contains at least 38 individual kimberlite bodies, of which 26 kimberlites are diamond-bearing and a number of which outcrop at surface. Exploration on these kimberlites started in 1996, and small parcels of diamonds have been collected from various exploration programs on many of those considered most prospective.

Corporate Developments

On May 16, 2025, the Company announced that it reached an agreement with Spirit Resources s.a.r.l. ("Spirit") to provide funding to the Company by way of a private placement of units for gross proceeds of $4,000 and an interim $800 unsecured loan. The loan bears interest at 6% per annum and matures upon the earlier of the private placement and the date falling on the 180th day after issuance of the loan, unless extended by Spirit in its sole discretion.

Quarter End Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net loss of $1,450 or $0.00 per share (2024 – net loss of $1,630 or $0.00 per share). The decrease in net loss was primarily due to the following:

Exploration and evaluation expenditures decreased to $463 in 2025 (2024 - $913 ). Exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred during 2025 were primarily due to security and maintenance, continued diamond analyses, and test work for the FALC Project.

in 2025 (2024 - ). Exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred during 2025 were primarily due to security and maintenance, continued diamond analyses, and test work for the FALC Project. Corporate development decreased to $19 in 2025 (2024 - $136 ) due to reduced marketing and publications issued in 2025.

in 2025 (2024 - ) due to reduced marketing and publications issued in 2025. Change in derivative liability increased to a loss of $218 in 2025 (2024 - $nil) due to the changes in the fair values of the embedded derivatives of the convertible debentures.

Year to Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net loss of $2,416 or $0.00 per share (2024 – net loss of $2,516 or $0.00 per share). The decrease in net loss was primarily due to the following:

Exploration and evaluation expenditures decreased to $930 in 2025 (2024 - $1,202 ). Exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred during 2025 were primarily due to security and maintenance, continued diamond analyses, and test work for the FALC Project.

in 2025 (2024 - ). Exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred during 2025 were primarily due to security and maintenance, continued diamond analyses, and test work for the FALC Project. Corporate development decreased to $32 in 2025 (2024 - $274 ) due to reduced marketing and publications issued in 2025.

in 2025 (2024 - ) due to reduced marketing and publications issued in 2025. Loss on investment in Wescan Goldfields Inc. decreased to $nil in 2025 (2024 – loss of $58 ).

). Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation provision increased to $132 in 2025 (2024 - $65 ).

in 2025 (2024 - ). Change in derivative liability increased to a loss of $218 in 2025 (2024 - $nil) due to the changes in the fair values of the embedded derivatives of the convertible debentures.

On June 30, 2025, the Company had $452 (December 31, 2024 - $164) in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital deficit (excess of current liabilities over current assets) of $1,692 (2024 – working capital deficit of $1,017). The increase in working capital deficit was a result of the unsecured loan payable to Spirit and net cash used in operating activities, offset by proceeds received from convertible debentures and sale of shares in Wescan Goldfields Inc. In 2025, the Company initiated the following cost reductions:

We have moved our head office to a smaller area in the same building resulting in a 70% drop in our office lease payments;

Certain management/employee functions have been reduced or eliminated; and

Site costs have been significantly reduced as operations moved to a care and maintenance basis.

A budget has been prepared for the completion of the PFS of $3,000 which is subject to the completion of a financing.

However, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and fund its expenses in an orderly manner will require additional forms of financing. There can be no assurance that the Company will succeed in obtaining additional financing, now or in the future. Failure to raise additional financing on a timely basis could cause the Company to suspend its operations and planned activities.

Selected financial highlights include:

Selected financial information of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is summarized as follows:



Three months ended June 30, 2025 $ Three months ended June 30, 2024 $ Six months ended June 30, 2025 $ Six months Ended June 30, 2024 $ Net loss (1,450) (1,630) (2,416) (2,516) Net loss per share (1) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Current assets 528 1,882 528 1,882 Total assets 14,115 16,326 14,115 16,326 Current liabilities 2,220 912 2,220 912 Total non-current liabilities 8,473 7,704 8,473 7,704 Working capital (deficit) (1,692) 970 (1,692) 970

(1) Basic and diluted.

Summary of Quarterly Result



2025 2024 2023

Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Total assets ($ millions) 14.1 14.3 14.4 16.2 16.3 19.5 1.2 1.3 Total liabilities ($ millions) 10.7 9.8 9.2 8.7 8.6 10.2 1.0 0.7 Expense ($ millions) 1.1 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.5 0.9 1.0 0.6 Net loss ($ millions) 1.5 1.0 2.0 1.4 1.6 0.9 1.0 0.6 Net loss per share (1) ($) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Shares outstanding (millions) 623.3 617.8 617.6 611.5 599.9 494.8 482.7 476.4

(1) Basic and diluted.

Outlook

Fort à la Corne mineral properties

Star Diamond's technical team will focus on the technical investigation and evaluation of the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, with the goal of a future development decision. The initial work was completed in 2024 with a revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, which will form the foundation of an updated Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"). The PFS will enable a Feasibility Study, on which a production decision can be based.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties

Management continues to review the recent results from the diamond valuation and typing analysis with a view to possible work programs and a potential path forward for the asset. A more detailed update on activities at Buffalo Hills will be provided as it becomes available.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and evaluating Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond holds a 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project, (FALC Project, which includes the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project"). These properties are in central Saskatchewan, near established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future possible mine development.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties of the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "BH Project") located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (see "Corporate Developments").

Technical Information

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Mark Shimell, VP Exploration, Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan, who is the Company's "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101.

