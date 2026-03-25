STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRENDAN F. MOORE AND PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") – The Company is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Brendan F. Moore to the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

Brendan F. Moore is a seasoned global executive with over 30 years of international leadership experience across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. He most recently served as President of Ryan International, where he held full multi-region P&L accountability and led cross-border M&A, enterprise transformation, and governance alignment initiatives.

Mr. Moore brings deep expertise in global capital allocation, enterprise risk management, regulatory strategy, and long-term value creation, complemented by a strong entrepreneurial track record. He is the Founder & CEO of Brendan Moore & Associates Ltd., where he led the transformation of strategic tax governance and optimization programs for Fortune 500 enterprises, and previously served as Vice President at Robert Brakel & Associates Ltd.

Welcoming Brendan to the Board, Wayne Malouf, Chairman, commented: "Brendan offers a seasoned board-level perspective grounded in governance excellence, performance optimization, and sustainable value creation. His experience and insight will be a tremendous asset to our organization, and we very much look forward to working with him."

Brendan expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Board, stating: "I am honoured to join the Board and look forward to contributing to the organization's mission and long-term success."

Further to the Company's press release dated September 9, 2025, work to advance the forthcoming preliminary feasibility study for the Star - Orion South Diamond Project is ongoing (the "PFS"). The timing of the PFS is dependent, among other things, on the Company completing one or more financings and availability of contractors.

About Star Diamond Corporation

The Company is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Company trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". The Company's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These diamondiferous kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "forthcoming", "ongoing", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the PFS, including the timing thereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain financing and contractors to further the exploration, evaluation and/or development of exploration and evaluation properties in which the Company holds interest, the economic feasibility of any future development projects, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, and annual and interim management's discussion and analysis.

Although management of the Company considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Star Diamond assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Canada +1 (306) 664-2202, Email: [email protected], Website www.stardiamondcorp.com