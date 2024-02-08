Star Diamond Announces Amendment to Warrants

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the expiry date (the "Warrant Extension") and amending the exercise price (the "Exercise Price Amendment") of the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Company issued on April 6, 2022 and April 21, 2022. The amendments will take effect on February 23, 2024.

Pursuant to the Warrant Extension the term of the Warrants will be extended by 18 months, such that after giving effect to the Warrant Extension, each Warrant issued on April 6, 2022, having an initial expiry date of April 6, 2024, will expire on October 6, 2025 and each Warrant issued on April 21, 2022, having an initial expiry date of April 21, 2024, will expire on October 21, 2025. Pursuant to the Exercise Price Amendment all the Warrants will be exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share.

None of the Warrants are held by insiders of the Company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has provided conditional approval for the Warrant Extension and Exercise Price Amendment with an effective date for the amendments of February 23, 2024.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

