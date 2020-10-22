Stan Spavold Acquires Additional Common Shares of Norvista Capital

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Stan Spavold ("Spavold") announces that he has acquired ownership of 2,000,000 common shares of Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista"), with its head office at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto ON M5C 1P1, for an aggregate purchase price of $260,000 ($0.13 per share).

The common shares were purchased by way of private agreement and were acquired for investment purposes. Spavold may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of Norvista, depending on market and other conditions.

Spavold's acquisition of 2,000,000 common shares represents approximately 2.85% of the common shares of Norvista issued and outstanding.

Immediately before the acquisition, Spavold owned 8,967,371 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 12.78% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista, and 400,000 stock options.

Following the acquisition, Spavold now own 10,967,371 common shares of Norvista, which represents approximately 15.64% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista. If Spavold exercises all of his options, he would hold an aggregate of 11,367,371 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 16.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares post-exercise.

For further information: Further details on the information above concerning Spavold may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Spavold at (902) 457-8182.