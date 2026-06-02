Stamus Networks Marks 10th Year Supporting NATO CCDCOE Cyber Defense Exercises

Company celebrates a decade of supporting the world's premier live-fire cyber defense exercises with expertise, technology, and operational commitment

PARIS and INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Stamus Networks, creator of the innovative Clear NDR® system, the network intelligence foundation for AI-powered security operations, today announced its 10th consecutive year supporting cyber defense exercises organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), including Locked Shields and Crossed Swords.

Since 2016, Stamus has contributed expert personnel, technical training, and advanced network detection capabilities to help participating nations strengthen cyber resilience in realistic, high-pressure scenarios. Reaching a decade of uninterrupted participation reflects Stamus' long-standing commitment to the mission and places the company within a small group recognized for deep and unrivaled operational expertise in supporting these exercises year after year.

"Exercises like Locked Shields are essential for preparing defenders to meet the realities of modern cyber conflict," said Peter Manev, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Stamus Networks. "For ten years, we've had the privilege of working alongside some of the world's best cyber professionals, helping teams sharpen detection, threat hunting, and response capabilities under real operational pressure."

"The CCDCOE live exercises provide an unparalleled proving ground for both people and technology," added Éric Leblond, co-founder and chief technology officer of Stamus Networks. "The insights gained from these events help us continuously improve our products while ensuring defenders have access to transparent, high-confidence network intelligence when it matters most."

"The realism and effectiveness of our flagship cyber exercises, Locked Shields and Crossed Swords, rely on close collaboration with industry partners, whose contributions are essential to their design and execution. We greatly appreciate partners such as Stamus Networks for their longstanding support," said Tõnis Saar, Director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

During Locked Shields 2026, Stamus continued its support of the exercise by contributing Green Team expertise and helping strengthen participating teams' cyber defense readiness. Simultaneously, Stamus team members have begun preparations for Crossed Swords 2026, continuing the company's long-standing commitment to supporting NATO CCDCOE cyber defense exercises.

"Ten years of participation reflects our commitment not only to innovation, but to the broader cybersecurity community," added Manev. "We are proud to stand with NATO CCDCOE and its member nations in advancing cyber readiness."

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks is the creator of the Clear NDR® system, the network intelligence foundation for AI-powered security operations. Built on Suricata, the world's leading open-source network security engine, Clear NDR transforms raw network traffic into actionable security insights with unmatched transparency, customization, and effectiveness. Designed to close visibility gaps and reduce alert fatigue, Clear NDR is trusted by leading financial institutions, government agencies, and critical infrastructure – and has been battle-tested over ten years in NATO's largest cybersecurity exercises. Stamus Networks empowers security teams with greater control, fewer false positives, faster response times, and a more responsive, open approach than legacy vendors. For more information visit www.stamus-networks.com.

SOURCE Stamus Networks

Kim Schofield, [email protected], +1 (603) 234-4000