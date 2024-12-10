Stamus Networks Announces Clear NDR: The Next Generation of Open and Transparent Network Defense

Enterprise and Community editions empower network defenders to see threats clearly and act confidently to protect their organizations

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today at Black Hat Europe, Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, announced Clear NDR™ , an open and transparent NDR system that empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized activity before they cause harm to the organization. It can be deployed as a standalone NDR solution or integrated into an organization's AI-driven security operations center (SOC), delivering essential network data that supports even more sophisticated cross-platform threat detection.

Unlike other NDR solutions, Clear NDR uses a tapestry of transparent threat detection and response technologies in a highly customizable system – supported by extensive metadata and evidence – that delivers detection cyber defenders can trust with results they can explain. With these advanced capabilities, defenders can see threats more clearly and act more confidently to protect their organizations. Clear NDR features two editions:

Clear NDR Enterprise (formerly the Stamus Security Platform) – The flagship edition adds enterprise scale, high-fidelity threat declarations, AI and machine learning detections, extensive host insights, daily threat intelligence and detection updates, integrations into popular security systems, and more. Designed to help enterprise security teams migrate to an AI-powered autonomous SOC, the solution provides transparent detections they can understand, all the evidence they need to quickly resolve an incident, and the confidence to automate response.

Clear NDR Community (formerly SELKS) – This open-source NDR solution offers cyber defenders in small-to-medium-sized organizations, educators, students, and threat researchers a turnkey and powerful Suricata-based network threat hunting and automated detection tool. Just like SELKS, Clear NDR - Community is released under GPL 3.0-or-later license, and the distribution is available as either an installable Debian-based ISO image or via Docker Compose for any Linux operating system.

The groundbreaking successor to the Stamus Security Platform and SELKS, Clear NDR unifies the two code bases into a streamlined open-core architecture with a single code base. This streamlined design will enable accelerated innovation and introduces enhanced features across both editions. Additionally, users can seamlessly upgrade from the Community edition to the Enterprise edition without any data loss, ensuring a smooth transition.

Key benefits of Clear NDR include:

Clear Visibility – Monitors activities across the entire attack surface.

Clear Detection – Provides transparent, multi-layer detections defenders can understand.

Clear Evidence – Produces explainable, evidence-based results, enabling defenders to quickly resolve incidents.

Clear Response – Delivers the confidence defenders need to automate response.

"Alert fatigue, insufficient evidence, and network blind spots have long hindered defenders, diverting focus from their primary mission – protecting their organizations," said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. "We built Clear NDR to address these challenges head-on, equipping security professionals with the openness, transparency, efficacy, and clarity they need to confidently safeguard their organizations. In an era of increasingly advanced cyber threats, these qualities are no longer optional – they are essential. We believe Clear NDR marks the beginning of a new chapter in network security – one focused on open, transparent, and effective network defense."

Read more about Clear NDR on the Stamus Networks website: https://www.stamus-networks.com/clear-ndr.

To see the Community edition of Clear NDR in action, visit Stamus Networks this week in stand 411 at Black Hat Europe and attend Stamus Networks Co-Founder Éric Leblond's Arsenal session, Clear NDR – Community. For more on Stamus Networks' presence at Black Hat Europe, read our blog.

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes that cyber defense is bigger than any single person, platform, company, or technology. That's why we leverage the power of community to deliver the next generation of open and transparent network defense. Trusted by security teams at the world's most targeted organizations, our flagship offering – Clear NDR™ – empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized network activity before they harm their organizations. Clear NDR helps defenders see more clearly and act more confidently through detection they can trust with results they can explain. Learn how at stamus-networks.com .

SOURCE Stamus Networks

Chris Ferreira, Three Rings Inc., [email protected], (860) 604-0298