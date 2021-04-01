Stake.com Launches Million Dollar Crypto Race

Stake.com will host one of the biggest gambling events of the year - a wagering race with a whopping prize pool of $1 million. This is the biggest prize pool ever given away by the crypto site, and yet another milestone putting them ahead of the game.

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stake.com will host one of the biggest gambling events of the year - a wagering race with a whopping prize pool of $1 million. This is the biggest prize pool ever given away by the crypto site, and yet another milestone putting them ahead of the game.

Players from all over the world will compete on Stake's platform, but only 5,000 users will be able to take a spot on the leaderboard. These 5000 will all earn a chunk in the million-dollar prize pool, to be paid out in Bitcoin.

All bets made, whether it be on their Stake Original games, third-party provider games from suppliers such as Pragmatic and Evolution, or even sports bets will be counted towards the competition.

The players who wager the most will come out on top, and is set to be a battle between the big high rollers in the industry.

About Stake

Stake.com has gone from an up-and-comer to an industry leader, who recently sent shockwaves through the gambling scene when it announced its partnership with the UFC. Stake is the official betting partner in Latam and Asia, which has proven the perfect addition to their brand ambassador, and UFC World Champion Israel Adesanya.

Stake is the world's biggest crypto casino and sportsbook, which has made its name for itself with an unprecedented 35 billion bets processed in just 3 years.

Press Contact:

Stake

Brais Méndez

[email protected]

Related Images

million-dollar-race.jpg

Million Dollar Race

The Millio Dollar crypto race at Stake.com

SOURCE Stake.com

Related Links

http://www.Stake.com

