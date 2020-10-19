StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. Announces $5 Million Overnight Marketed Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (TSX: SZLS) ("StageZero", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario (the "Canadian Jurisdictions"), in connection with an overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$5 million and maximum of C$10 million.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants").

The Offering will be conducted by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") and Clarus Securities Ltd. ("Clarus", and collectively with Echelon, the "Agents") as Co-Lead Agents and Joint Bookrunners and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Offering will be completed (i) by way of a short form prospectus filed in the Canadian Jurisdictions (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and (iii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2020, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree. The size of the Offering, between the minimum and maximum, and the price of the Offering will be determined in the context of the market.

The Company has granted the Agents an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, at the issue price of the Units. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Common Shares, Warrants or Units as determined by the Agents upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering (the "Over-Allotment Option").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for development of its testing facility in Richmond, Virginia, working capital and general corporate purposes.

About StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (nasal swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the size and pricing of the Offering, the closing of the Offering, regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Prospectus and the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

