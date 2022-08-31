STAFFMAX LTD (UK) and STAFFMAX OY (Finland), ANNOUNCE THE FORMATION OF STAFFMAX AB (Sweden), AND EXPANSION INTO SWEDEN.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting Corp. a Global Workforce Solutions provider is pleased to announce the formation of STAFFMAX AB (Sweden) and expansion into Sweden.

Under the terms of the agreement, wholly owned subsidiaries STAFFMAX LTD (UK) and STAFFMAX OY (Finland) are the sole shareholders in new entity STAFFMAX (AB). The new entity will expand the global footprint of Staffmax while providing staffing, recruitment and EOR (employer of record) services throughout Sweden.

Staffmax AB will be based in Stockholm and led by Staffmax European Director Mika Rauhala.

"We are excited to continue our expansion and look forward to serving the Swedish marketplace." said Staffmax President Kevin Gill.

"With our success in Finland, our knowledge of the Scandinavian market and our quality service offerings, Sweden was a logical next location for our European growth plans" said Staffmax European Director Mika Rauhala.

About Staffmax:

Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting Corp., headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada and with offices in Canada, USA, Australia, and Europe is a provider of High-Quality Temporary Staffing, Full-Service Permanent Recruiting, EOR, and Healthcare Staffing Services. Recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies, Staffmax combines industry leading technology and specialized recruiters to solve their clients staffing & recruiting needs.

