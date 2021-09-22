stackt wins one of the most globally sought-after awards

Winner of Retail Innovation by Fast Company



TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - stackt remains at the forefront of community, land evolution, culture, and commerce. stackt has proudly won Retail Innovation in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 with an honourable mention in General Excellence.



The 10th anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognising people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honour creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognising the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.



"stackt was designed and built to redefine how underutilized land can work in conjunction with a goal of building culture through community-driven initiatives," said Matt Rubinoff, Founder of stackt. "It's an honour for stackt to be recognised and to receive these prestigious awards."



The judges for Fast Company awards include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.



"Design is not just a beauty contest," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design."



ABOUT stackt

stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, at stackt you'll engage in over 100,000 square feet of ever-evolving experiences. The stackt ecosystem features a mix of local and international retailers, a brewery, unique service providers, start-up incubators, innovative culinary adventures, and is anchored by a strong mandate to support local art, music, social enterprise, and cultural communities.

stackt will feed your curiosity and expand your thinking. https://stacktmarket.com/



ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.



