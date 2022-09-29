Stablecorp Announces the Beta Launch of Grapes Finance - Canada's First Global Treasury Management Platform Powered by Digital Assets

Grapes enables Canadian individuals and businesses to access enterprise grade

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology company, today announced the Beta launch of Grapes Finance, a personal and commercial payments and treasury management platform powered exclusively by blockchain infrastructure on the Ethereum, Algorand and Stellar networks. Grapes offers users a powerful portal for treasury management services including FX, custody, global payments, and selected access to yield and credit, all built on blockchain rails.

Through its unique "Grapes Connect" know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) sharing infrastructure, Grapes employs a "one-stop onboarding" structure to allow users access to leading digital asset financial services from elite partners in the FX, custody and yield generation space, all in the user's own name and all controlled through their Grapes interface. This eliminates multiple logins and management, while offering unparalleled transparency and control at fractions of the typical cost. Grapes has also partnered with global modern money movement leader Nium to enable global last-mile fiat solutions for all Grapes customers.

"This type of 'ecosystem' based solution, with services remaining in the client's name, yet all being controlled and linked through a seamless Grapes interface, represents a completely novel approach to offering financial services. We anticipate being able to offer 'step function' cost and efficiency savings for individuals and enterprises using this solution set," said Alex McDougall, Stablecorp CEO. "The frictions that have collected around the traditional financial system simply cannot be solved by point solutions leveraging legacy mainframe infrastructure. It's time to replumb the solutions available to both Canadian and global consumers and businesses, and we are thrilled to be taking step one today with the Grapes Beta launch."

"Nium's digital asset rails make it easier for global businesses to deliver payment solutions all over the world," said Joaquin Ayuso de Paul, Head of Nium Crypto and Web3. "We are excited to partner with Stablecorp to power the global payment rails for Grapes Finance, helping facilitate seamless cross-border commerce and connecting Canadian companies to their business partners globally."

Beta Launch Details

Grapes Finance is currently in a closed beta environment, and is conducting pilot tests with a number of select business partners

Full-release version of the Grapes platform is anticipated for Q1 2023

If interested in joining the beta, please visit https://grapesfinance.com or contact us at [email protected] to be onboarded or join the waitlist

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building bank-grade blockchain technology. Through its three product lines – Forge, Grapes and YaaS – Stablecorp blends bleeding edge technology with innovative approaches to solving customer needs to create "step function" improvements in financial services. Stablecorp focuses on consumer and personal treasury management, including cross-border payments, FX and leading analytics on digital asset borrowing and lending solutions, all leveraging blockchain technology.

For more information, visit https://www.stablecorp.ca and https://www.grapesfinance.com.

About Nium

Nium is the global platform for modern money movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 100 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 35 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in over 40 countries, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com or connect with a specialist here.

