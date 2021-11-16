St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Implements Novari Medical Imaging Referral Management Solution

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has completed another successful implementation of it's medical imaging referral management technology. St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) is the latest Canadian hospital to implement Novari's one-of-a-kind cloud-based technology.

The Novari Medical Imaging Requisition Management (MIRM) software has gone live at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. The software as a service (SaaS) technology is being provided as an electronic means to manage the processing and workflows associated with inbound referrals for medical imaging. Individual workflows for MRI, CT, mammography, nuclear, and other imaging modalities are complex and still paper-based at most Canadian hospitals. The Novari MIRM system's workflow capabilities can be configured by hospitals to accommodate unique workflows for each modality and eliminate risks inherent in paper-based processes. The Novari technology provides front line staff and management with accurate and real-time data on the volume of requisitions, the status of every patient's referral and bottlenecks in the system.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a modern medical imaging wait-list management and electronic workflow system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical consults, surgery, and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"The new digital software will allow us to streamline our processes and will reduce wait times for patients. At STEGH, we are always looking for innovative ways to increase efficiency and improve the patient experience. We are pleased to partner with Novari in the launch of this new medical imaging software." – Yolanda Mundt, Manager, Diagnostic Imaging, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital

"Medical imaging workflows are complex. The team at STEGH understands these complexities, the benefits of a digital tool and, as demonstrated by this successful go live, how to successfully implement innovative enterprise solutions. Bravo." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

