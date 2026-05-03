St. Francis Xavier University and Frank McKenna Launch Canada's most valuable undergraduate scholarships

ANTIGONISH, NS, May 3, 2026 /CNW/ - St. Francis Xavier University, the Honourable Frank McKenna and his wife, Julie, today announced the McKenna Scholars Program, a $20 million initiative representing the most valuable undergraduate scholarships in Canada.

The McKenna family gift marks the largest single private philanthropic contribution to the university.

Front: (left to right) Dr. Andrew Hakin, President and Vice-Chancellor, StFX; The Honourable Frank McKenna, and Julie McKenna. Top (left to right): The Honourable Lisa Raitt, Chair, Board of Governors, StFX; and Mila Mulroney, Chancellor, StFX. (CNW Group/St. Francis Xavier University)

It will provide $2 million annually in scholarships, with the highest value awards – the McKenna National Scholars – receiving $125,000 over four years. Supporting these top awards are the McKenna Order of Merit scholarships, valued at $40,000, and the McKenna Scholars of Distinction, valued at $20,000.

This $20 million commitment from the McKenna family is intended to inspire others to step forward and match the investment, creating an additional $20 million in student support that donors may direct to a scholarship or bursary of their choice, and ultimately growing scholarships into a $40 million opportunity at StFX.

The announcement was made at the Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership at StFX ahead of spring convocation, attended by university leadership, as well as Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice, Attorney General of Canada, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and MP for Central Nova, also Senator Mary Coyle and Mr. McKenna's family.

"I've always thought the greatest legacy that I can leave is to create the conditions for future leaders to develop," said Mr. McKenna. "My experience at StFX was deeply formative, shaping my identity, values and enduring sense of purpose, and I hope these scholarships will attract a future crop of exceptional Canadian leaders to the university."

The scholarships are unique in scale and open to students across all disciplines. They will be awarded based on academic achievement, character, and community leadership. They are intended to reduce barriers to education and open doors for those who otherwise might never have had the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education.

The first cohort of McKenna Scholars will begin in September 2027, with applications opening this year. At its peak, the McKenna Scholars Program will benefit nearly 200 students annually.

Mr. McKenna graduated from StFX in 1970. Julie McKenna is from the class of 1972.

Mr. McKenna went on to serve as premier of New Brunswick from 1987 to 1997 and later as Canada's Ambassador to the United States. Their connection to StFX spans generations, with their children, grandchildren, and extended family, all part of the university community, reflecting a long-standing and personal commitment to the university.

"StFX is the university that defined me. I kept going back for events and speeches, and eventually all our children chose to go there. Now we have grandchildren there, it's really become the family school," said Mr. McKenna. "It's not just academic. It's an education in life. You learn how to live with and understand people from different backgrounds. I've had presidents of large universities tell me they would send their kids to a small school first, then to a larger institution for graduate work."

Dr. Andrew Hakin, President and Vice-Chancellor, said StFX's education model has helped develop generations of leaders, including Mr. McKenna.

"We are deeply grateful for Mr. McKenna's ongoing support of St. Francis Xavier University. These scholarships will expand access to the StFX experience, where students learn and grow in a highly engaged, community-based environment," he said.

"We can't wait to welcome our first cohort of McKenna Scholars to StFX next year."

Media contact:

Cindy MacKenzie

Manager of Media Relations

St. Francis Xavier University

[email protected]

902-872-0612

About St. Francis Xavier University:

Ranked #1 in reputation in Canada (Maclean's 2026 university rankings, undergraduate category), St. Francis Xavier University is one of the country's oldest and most respected institutions, offering an exceptional learning experience defined by outstanding teaching, hands-on research, and global exchange opportunities. With one of Canada's most vibrant and inspiring residential campuses, StFX fosters both academic excellence and personal growth, placing classroom, community, and social engagement at the heart of student life.

StFX students are academically strong, highly engaged, and committed to making a positive impact on the world.

SOURCE St. Francis Xavier University