ST Engineering iDirect Launches New Excelerator Partner Program

Innovative program empowers partners with growth, efficiency and collaboration

HERNDON, Va., April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has launched its Excelerator Partner Program, an initiative to recognize and reward outstanding partner performance while fostering deeper collaboration. The enhanced program replaces ST Engineering iDirect's existing bePART program and is designed to help its partners accelerate time to market, expand opportunities and enhance partnerships, while improving experience through innovative tools and support.

The Excelerator Partner program aims to strengthen long-term partnerships and foster loyalty by providing expert guidance, robust resources, and a partner experience that benefits their business and customers. Through an array of enhanced benefits, including tiered rewards, quarterly incentives, advanced product and sales training, market development funds and go-to-market support, the program helps partners achieve significant growth and succeed in an ever-changing marketplace.

An integral component of the program is the Excelerator Partner Portal, a self-service platform providing access to sales guides, technical specifications, co-branded marketing materials, training and certifications, lead registration, quote generation and real-time reporting. These tools simplify operations, enabling partners to track revenue, monitor deal status and focus on driving growth. Additionally, partners will benefit from expert support through the Excelerator Support Team and a new Excelerator Solutions Portfolio that provides access to solutions that overlay their iDirect networks, enabling partners to differentiate, diversify and expand their businesses.

"The Excelerator Partner Program reflects our commitment to elevating our partnerships and driving mutual success," said Danielle Edwards, Vice President of Channels at ST Engineering iDirect. "By recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance and providing real-time tools like lead registration and quote generation, we're enabling our partners to adapt quickly and streamline operations so that they can focus on growing their business. This program is designed to help our partners thrive by addressing their need for value, speed, efficiency and growth."

For more information about the Excelerator Partner Program, visit https://www.idirect.net/excelerator/.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect

Martyn Gettings Tank PR, Email: [email protected]