28 Jul, 2023, 17:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Mushroom (enoki)
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
Distribution: Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
Media and public enquiries
Public enquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
Email: [email protected]
Media relations
Telephone: 613-773-6600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Share this article