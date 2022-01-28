SSR Mining Reports Fatal Vehicle Accident Near Puna

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") regrets to report a fatal vehicle accident involving an employee of the Company. The accident occurred on a public road 20 kilometers southeast of the Chinchillas mine site in Jujuy Province, Argentina at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time on January 26th, 2022.

The accident involved a vehicle contracted to transport mine personnel. Three additional occupants were rescued by local police, including two SSR Mining team members who have returned home while the vehicle's driver is being cared for at the mine. Local police have started their investigation into the incident.

"We are saddened by the loss of one of our employees in this tragic event near the Puna mine. On behalf of SSR Mining, we extend our most sincere condolences to the individual's family, friends, and colleagues," said Rod Antal, President & CEO of SSR Mining.

SSR Mining is working to ensure the families of the those impacted in this tragic accident will receive the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time. SSR Mining will also provide support and counselling to assist employees and contractors at the Puna mine. Operations at Puna have been temporarily paused.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.