SSR Mining Provides July 2019 Exploration Update

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Over recent years, we have continued to invest in our business, even in times of depressed precious metals prices. We are seeing the benefits of that investment now as we enter a period of anticipated increasing production, declining cash costs and continued exploration success.

I am pleased to report that the exploration and technical work at Red Dot, at the Marigold mine, has provided increased confidence in the deposit's economics based on current assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Positively, we do not need to invest mining expansion capital considered in the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study to support Red Dot economics. Red Dot production is expected to be added to the current mine plan extending Marigold's life into the early 2030's. We continue drilling at Marigold and expect to commence soon an exploration program at the recently-acquired properties to the south of the mine. As a result, we expect to further grow Marigold's Mineral Reserves and Resources in years to come.

We have also had success at Seabee with exciting results in our Santoy Gap Hanging Wall area. We continue both infill and step out drilling and expect Santoy Gap Hanging Wall to extend the Seabee mine life. Finally, we are also announcing works aimed at expanding the Pitarrilla high grade zone, with the objective to improve the economics of that project to a double-digit IRR at spot silver price."

Highlights:

Successful Red Dot exploration program provides opportunity to extend Marigold mine life.





Exploration success in 2019: Exploration drilling in 2018 and geotechnical drilling and engineering completed in 2019 support the conversion of Red Dot Mineral Resources.





Exploration drilling in 2018 and geotechnical drilling and engineering completed in 2019 support the conversion of Red Dot Mineral Resources.

Marigold mine life extension: We expect Red Dot to extend the current Marigold life of mine plan into the early 2030's without the need for expansion capital.





We expect Red Dot to extend the current Marigold life of mine plan into the early 2030's without the need for expansion capital.

Mineral Reserves additions: We expect to report conversion of Red Dot Phases 2 and 3 Mineral Resources at year-end 2019, complementing the reported 350,000 ounces of gold Mineral Reserves at Red Dot, referred to as Phase 1, in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate.





We expect to report conversion of Red Dot Phases 2 and 3 Mineral Resources at year-end 2019, complementing the reported 350,000 ounces of gold Mineral Reserves at Red Dot, referred to as Phase 1, in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate.

Focus on Mineral Resources expansion: Exploration and permitting activities are underway at North and South Red Dot, Valmy , East Basalt and Trenton Canyon areas aimed at extending known mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond.





Exploration and permitting activities are underway at North and South Red Dot, , East Basalt and Trenton Canyon areas aimed at extending known mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond. Also, at Marigold, infill drill results for the Mackay pit and the North and South Red Dot areas are expected to add to existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at year-end 2019. Drill results include:





At the Mackay pit, drillhole MRA6915 intersected 1.03 g/t gold over 19.8 meters from 75 meters;







At North Red Dot, drillhole MRA6790 intersected 5.02 g/t gold over 53.3 meters from 319 meters, including 12.53 g/t gold over 19.8 meters from 352 meters; and







At South Red Dot, drillhole MRA6929 intersected 1.70 g/t gold over 47.2 meters from 213 meters, including 3.36 g/t gold over 16.8 meters from 218 meters.





At the Seabee Gold Operation, brownfield drill results for the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall are expected to increase Mineral Resources at year-end. Drill results include:





Drillhole SUG-19-601 intersected 7.01 g/t gold over 18.2 meters true width; and







Drillhole SUG-18-636 intersected 9.96 g/t gold over 10.7 meters true width.





Greenfields exploration at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property intersected new mineralized zones at the Batman Lake and Mac targets, respectively, where we are targeting new gold discoveries. Drill results include:





At the Batman Lake target, drillhole BAT-19-001 intersected 6.28 g/t gold over 1.5 meters intersected width; and







At the Mac target, drillhole FIS-19-035 intersected 7.31 g/t gold over 1.6 meters intersected width and 3.76 g/t gold over 4.2 meters intersected width, including 13.72 g/t gold over 0.7 meters intersected width.





At the Pitarrilla project, we are reviewing drill programs and engineering studies to identify additional zones and continuity of high grade Mineral Resources with the potential to improve project economics based on current metal prices.





We are evaluating contractors to extend the existing underground access and drill these areas. If approved, drilling is anticipated to commence in the second half of 2020.

Marigold mine, U.S.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, drilling focused on converting Inferred Mineral Resources and adding to Mineral Resources in the Mackay pit, while drilling during 2019 has focused on increasing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the Mackay pit and the North and South extensions of Red Dot. A total of 68,965 meters was drilled during the Exploration Period. The drill program included three core holes as part of the geotechnical study for the Red Dot pit designs and nine core holes for quality control within the Red Dot deposit.

During 2019, we have received results from 98 drillholes, which, combined with the drill program completed in 2018, are expected to further expand Mineral Reserves and add to Mineral Resources at Red Dot at year-end 2019.

Drilling locations at Marigold for the Exploration Period are shown in Figure 1, with highlighted results illustrated in the east-west cross-section in Figure 2 and the north-south longitudinal section in Figure 3. Table 1 lists selected drill results for the Exploration Period, while Table 2 provides the collar coordinates and drillhole lengths.

In 2018 and 2019, we acquired four parcels totaling 130 hectares of land located within the Marigold mine land package, as stated in our news release dated June 27, 2019. One of these parcels is located near South Red Dot, as shown in Figure 1. During the Exploration Period, we intersected higher grade mineralization at South Red Dot (see Figure 3), indicating the prospectivity of this land parcel and its potential to increase our Mineral Resources estimate at Marigold at year-end 2019.

The Red Dot area contained a Mineral Resources estimate as outlined in our year-end 2017 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate (see news release dated February 22, 2018) but did not demonstrate economic viability utilizing a $1,250 per ounce of gold price. As a result, in 2018, we initiated an extensive drill program at the Red Dot area with the goals of upgrading Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves and increasing the amount of contained gold by improving our geological understanding and defining higher-grade structures at this area. The 2018 Red Dot area drill program was successful in that it achieved, in part, our goal of converting Red Dot Mineral Resources by adding 350,000 ounces of gold to Mineral Reserves as reported in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate (see news release dated February 21, 2019), which we refer to as Red Dot Phase 1.

During the first half of 2019, the Red Dot exploration program focused on geotechnical drilling and engineering with the goal of declaring additional Mineral Reserves at Red Dot. We also completed preliminary pit designs and related economic evaluations referred to as the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study. These evaluations were completed with strict economic return and investment thresholds and were based on current assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Red Dot is anticipated to extend the Marigold mine life into the early 2030's, without requiring expansion of the mining fleet or the associated expansion capital.

Exploration and permitting activities are currently underway in the Mackay pit, North and South Red Dot, Valmy, East Basalt and the newly-acquired Trenton Canyon areas, aimed at extending known gold mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond. We expect to commence the first phase of our exploration program at the Trenton Canyon property, which lies immediately south of Marigold, in the third quarter of 2019.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Santoy mine complex, drilling throughout the Exploration Period focused on increasing Mineral Resources and defining Mineral Reserves at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall ("Gap HW"), Santoy 8A and Santoy 9A and 9C zones. Greenfields exploration activities at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property are focused on targeting new gold discoveries at the Batman Lake and Mac areas, respectively. Over the Exploration Period, 190 drillholes totaling 75,921 meters of core drilling were completed from underground and surface programs at the properties. Underground and surface exploration is on-going.

The Gap HW drill program has realized consistent positive results from areas up and down plunge from the initial Inferred Mineral Resources outlined at year-end 2018. The Gap HW Mineral Resources are located within 250 meters of Santoy 9 mineralization and extend parallel to the Santoy decline for approximately 300 meters. Currently, the mineralized structure demonstrates a plunge length of 1,200 meters associated with a folded granodiorite sill. As of the end of the Exploration Period, we have completed 77 drillholes at Gap HW, with 44 drillholes containing resource widths and grades of more than 3 g/t gold over 3 meters. Once compiled, we expect these results to add Mineral Resources at Santoy at year-end 2019. Highlighted drill results are shown in a longitudinal section of the Santoy mine complex in Figure 4 and a cross-section of the Gap HW in Figure 5. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

During the Exploration Period, we completed 36 drillholes at Santoy 8A and 33 drillholes at Santoy 9, which aided in converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves at year-end 2018. Our 2019 exploration program aims to increase Inferred Mineral Resources in these areas.

At the Batman Lake area, located 800 meters south of the Santoy mine, we completed four drillholes totaling 1,062 meters during the Exploration Period, of which three drillholes intersected a new mineralized area called the Riddler zone. This zone, averaging four meters of intercepted width, contained visible gold and exhibits plunge continuity of nearly 400 meters from 100 meters below surface. The best intercept returned 6.28 g/t gold over 1.5 meters in drillhole BAT-19-001 and demonstrates additional exploration potential within 800 meters of the Santoy mine complex, with additional drilling planned to investigate this mineralization, which remains open at depth.

At the Fisher project, our objective is to discover a new zone with potential for Inferred Mineral Resources. Work during the fourth quarter of 2018 focused on the Mac target, where we completed a drill program including ten drillholes totaling 3,552 meters. During 2019, at the Fisher project we have completed 20 drillholes totaling 7,640 meters, including a further seven drillholes and 3,522 meters at the Mac target. The program was successful in intersecting gold mineralization at the Mac vein in five drillholes with an average drilled width of two meters. Hole FIS-19-035 intercepted 3.76 g/t gold over 4.2 meters, representing the first occurrence at the Fisher project of mineable width and above cut-off grade gold mineralization.

Next exploration steps at the Seabee Gold Operation include completing exploration for additional Inferred Mineral Resources up and down plunge from the existing Gap HW Inferred Mineral Resources. We expect to evaluate Gap HW mining alternatives during 2020. Field programs targeting greenfields discovery are underway at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property.

Table 3 lists selected drill results at the Santoy mine complex and the Batman Lake and Fisher project areas for the Exploration Period.

Pitarrilla Project, Mexico

The Pitarrilla project was the subject of a feasibility study completed in 2012. The feasibility study contemplated an open pit mine and capital intensive processing facilities capable of recovering silver and base metals from surface oxides, transition zone and deeper sulphide Mineral Resources using a long-term silver price of $25 per ounce.

In 2018, we evaluated a smaller scale, underground mine alternative, targeting higher-grade sulphide Mineral Resources using prevailing metals prices and lower capital, aligned with the reduced scope. While this evaluation resulted in a modest, positive return, our minimum investment criteria were not satisfied. However, the 2018 underground mine evaluation indicated that there is potential to increase the sulphide mineralization tonnage and metal grades for improved project economics with additional exploration activities. This is a result of moderately-spaced vertical exploration holes associated with the 2012 open pit mine scenario and sub-vertical structures controlling the higher-grade sulphide mineralization.

During the second quarter of 2019, we requested proposals from contractors to extend an existing exploration decline approximately 850 meters allowing for an in-fill drilling program of the Pitarrilla project sulphide Mineral Resources over an 18-month time period. We are in the process of evaluating and selecting a contractor to access and drill these Mineral Resources. If approved, drilling is expected to commence in the second half of 2020.

A cross-section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project is shown in Figure 6.

Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period.

Figure 2. Drill cross-section along A-A' highlighting the North Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S.

Figure 3. Drill longitudinal section along B-B' highlighting the South Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S.

Figure 4. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period.

Figure 5. Cross-section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period.

Figure 6. Cross section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project, Durango, Mexico.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Width

(meters) Gold (g/t) Area MRA6780 376.4 458.7 82.3 0.47 Red Dot MRA6790 318.5 371.9 53.3 5.02 North Red Dot (including) 352.0 371.9 19.8 12.53 North Red Dot MRA6793 158.5 184.4 25.9 2.80 Mackay Pit (including) 158.5 166.1 7.6 8.80 Mackay Pit MRA6797 384.0 423.7 39.6 4.00 North Red Dot (including) 385.6 405.4 19.8 6.59 North Red Dot MRA6800 391.7 428.2 36.6 2.27 North Red Dot (including) 399.3 411.5 12.2 4.38 North Red Dot MRA6802 309.4 364.2 54.9 0.63 North Red Dot MRA6804 233.2 262.1 29.0 1.22 Mackay Pit MRA6809 269.7 304.8 35.1 0.70 Red Dot and 335.3 367.3 32.0 0.99 Red Dot MRA6810 271.3 300.2 29.0 0.91 Red Dot MRA6819 388.6 413.0 24.4 0.85 North Red Dot MRA6822 190.5 221.0 30.5 0.73 Red Dot MRA6834 317.0 399.3 82.3 0.67 Red Dot and 399.3 438.9 39.6 0.74 Red Dot MRA6838 195.1 211.8 16.8 2.75 Red Dot (including) 196.6 205.7 9.1 4.69 Red Dot and 281.9 355.1 73.2 0.44 Red Dot MRA6843 324.6 365.8 41.1 0.58 South Red Dot MRA6845 371.9 425.2 53.3 2.85 North Red Dot MRA6849 303.3 388.6 85.3 1.76 North Red Dot (including) 349.0 359.7 10.7 3.93 North Red Dot MRA6855 312.4 356.6 44.2 0.61 North Red Dot MRA6856 150.9 164.6 13.7 1.91 South Red Dot MRA6859 309.4 364.2 54.9 0.49 South Red Dot MRA6862 361.2 374.9 13.7 1.49 North Red Dot MRA6870 435.9 458.7 22.9 1.52 North Red Dot MRA6871 333.8 362.7 29.0 0.90 South Red Dot MRA6878 225.6 342.9 117.3 0.31 South Red Dot MRA6894 214.9 265.2 50.3 1.07 South Red Dot MRA6900 4.6 19.8 15.2 2.07 Mackay Pit MRA6907 39.6 64.0 24.4 0.89 Mackay Pit MRA6908 16.8 35.1 18.3 1.24 Mackay Pit MRA6912 24.4 61.0 36.6 0.63 Mackay Pit MRA6915 74.7 94.5 19.8 1.03 Mackay Pit MRA6920 210.3 253.0 42.7 0.51 South Red Dot MRA6928 205.7 251.5 45.7 0.46 South Red Dot MRA6929 213.4 260.6 47.2 1.70 South Red Dot (including) 217.9 234.7 16.8 3.36 South Red Dot MRA6937 243.8 309.4 65.5 0.48 South Red Dot MRA6942 198.1 265.2 67.1 0.40 South Red Dot MRA6943 262.1 303.3 41.1 0.85 South Red Dot MRA6944 269.7 310.9 41.1 0.60 North Red Dot and 342.9 457.2 114.3 0.79 North Red Dot (including) 355.1 371.9 16.8 3.17 North Red Dot



Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. "Width" may not equal the difference between "To" and "From" due to rounding.

Table 2. Collar locations from the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.