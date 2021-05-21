SSR Mining announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
May 21, 2021, 18:30 ET
DENVER, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX:SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 21, 2021. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee Name
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
A.E. Michael Anglin
|
141,198,474
|
99.14%
|
1,225,838
|
0.86%
|
Rod Antal
|
142,176,805
|
99.83%
|
247,507
|
0.17%
|
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
|
142,224,982
|
99.86%
|
199,331
|
0.14%
|
Brian R. Booth
|
128,195,730
|
90.01%
|
14,228,583
|
9.99%
|
Edward C. Dowling, Jr.
|
129,422,951
|
90.87%
|
13,001,361
|
9.13%
|
Simon A. Fish
|
140,913,368
|
98.94%
|
1,510,944
|
1.06%
|
Alan P. Krusi
|
142,056,629
|
99.74%
|
367,684
|
0.26%
|
Beverlee F. Park
|
142,165,864
|
99.82%
|
258,448
|
0.18%
|
Grace Kay Priestly
|
141,975,907
|
99.69%
|
448,405
|
0.31%
|
Elizabeth A. Wademan
|
142,189,439
|
99.84%
|
234,873
|
0.16%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2021 Share Compensation Plan.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
150,432,746
|
96.17%
|
5,990,600
|
3.83%
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|
136,771,128
|
96.04%
|
5,646,552
|
3.96%
|
Approval of 2021 Share Compensation Plan
|
105,232,673
|
73.89%
|
37,185,005
|
26.11%
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
SSR Mining Contacts:
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046 or +1 (604) 689-3846
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.
