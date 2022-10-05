SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE ÇAKMAKTEPE EXTENSION PROJECT (ARDICH), INCLUDING 28.3 METERS AT 8.23 G/T AU

SSR Mining Inc.

Oct 05, 2022, 07:00 ET

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from 151 diamond drill holes for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) for the period from May 2021 to June 2022. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Çakmaktepe Extension Mineral Reserves reported in the Çöpler Technical Report Summary ("TRS") effective as of December 31, 2021, in which the Çakmaktepe Extension deposit contributed 1.2 million ounces of gold production to the Çöpler life of mine production profile beginning in 2023 for total development capital of $69 million. As outlined in the TRS, the Çakmaktepe Extension currently hosts 1.7 million ounces of Mineral Reserves, along with an additional 0.6 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.8 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources. Of the 151 diamond drill holes included in this news release, 34 were infill within the current Mineral Reserve pit, 82 targeted Mineral Reserve conversion within the existing Mineral Resource block model, and 35 were step-out intercepts identifying new mineralization outside of existing Mineral Resources.

Figure 1: Location map of the Çakmaktepe Extension Project. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 2: Drill hole locations and surface outline of Reserve Pit Boundary. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3: Section showcasing highlighted drill holes against the Reserve pit shell. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
The drilling program aimed to both upgrade and expand the existing Mineral Reserves and Resources at Çakmaktepe Extension (see Figure 2 and 3) (Table 1), with highlight drill intercepts including:

  • AR461: 8.23 g/t Au over 28.3 meters from 138.0 meters,
    • including: 21.09 g/t Au over 4.0 meters from 154.0 meters,
    • including: 24.95 g/t Au over 3.0 meters from 162.0 meters.
  • AR514: 2.46 g/t Au over 53.0 meters from 160.0 meters.
  • AR536: 2.38 g/t Au over 55.8 meters from 110.6 meters.
  • AR544: 5.24 g/t Au over 27.1 meters from 130.3 meters.
  • AR558: 5.20 g/t Au over 27.6 meters from 149.1 meters,
    • including: 13.66 g/t Au over 4.2 meters from 160.4 meters.

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining said, "Çöpler has evolved significantly over its more than 10-year operating life, and the Çakmaktepe Extension project represents the next phase of growth for the asset. As highlighted in the 2021 TRS, the Çakmaktepe Extension will add 1.2 million ounces over 15+ years of production for an expected $69M in development capital, representing one of the highest return growth projects in the entire sector. These drill holes provide both improved confidence for the Çakmaktepe Extension mine plan and set the stage for additional growth at the project. We will incorporate these results into an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource statement for the deposit in an updated Technical Report Summary for Çöpler expected in 2023.

In addition to the positive drill results, we have continued to de-risk the Çakmaktepe Extension project startup during the third quarter of 2022 with the receipt of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for the first phase of the project. Clearly, Çöpler's best days lie ahead, with value accretive growth opportunities like our C2 project on the horizon and a wealth of exploration targets to advance across the district in the years to come."

The Çakmaktepe Extension was discovered in 2017 and is located 1.5km north of the Çakmaktepe mine and 6km from the Çöpler operations, enabling both oxide and sulfide ore to be processed with existing Çöpler Mine processing infrastructure (see Figure 1). The 2022 drilling plan aims to deliver additional Mineral Reserve and Resource growth at Çakmaktepe Extension beyond the mine plan incorporated into the 2021 TRS. The deposit remains open to the southwest and at depth, and the site team has also advanced additional metallurgical testing at the project with the focus on improving oxide recoveries.

Overview of Mineralization Style

The Çakmaktepe Extension deposit is a listwanite-dolomite hosted gold replacement mineralization occurring along thrust fault zones between listwanite, ophiolite, dolomite, cataclastite, hornfels, and limestone. Mineralization and alteration extend in a NW-SE direction, parallel to major high angle fault structures controlling both mineralization and block rotations. Gold grades increase at dolomite-listwanite contacts and within silica-rich (jasperoid) listwanites. The mineralization is predominantly oxide (67% of existing Mineral Reserves) with sulfide mineralization confined to pyrite-rich jasperoid zones. Based on available drill data, the main mineralized zone appears tabular and almost flat lying.

As exploration advances and the geological understanding of the Çakmaktepe and Çakmaktepe Extension deposits increases, it appears that there is probable structural connectivity between the areas, potentially creating an expanded "Greater Çakmaktepe" development pathway.

Drilling

SSR Mining has drilled 578 diamond core holes at the Çakmaktepe Extension between August 2017 and June 2022, totaling 121,536 meters. The majority of these drill holes were drilled within SSR Mining's 80% owned and managed licenses and approximately 88% of the existing Çakmaktepe Extension Mineral Reserves are located on ground held 80% by SSR Mining, with the remainder located on ground 50% held by SSR Mining.1

The 151 holes announced in this news release total 34,496m of drilling that was completed between May 2021 and June 2022 (hole IDs AR428-AR578). These holes targeted Mineral Reserve conversion and potential Mineral Reserve and Resource growth at the Çakmaktepe Extension. The Çakmaktepe Extension mineralization dips gently towards the southeast and is interpreted to become deeper due to faulting and topography.

Drilling Highlights

Table 1: Significant gold intercepts at the Çakmaktepe Extension project.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval
(m)

Gold

(Au g/t)

Oxidation

State

EOH Depth

(m)

Comments

AR446

171.00

191.90

20.90

4.80

Mixed

280.90

44/56 Oxide - Sulfide

including

188.50

190.50

2.00

12.20

Sulfide

237.30

240.30

3.00

0.78

Oxide

AR452

184.00

191.00

7.00

1.70

Oxide

254.90

193.80

198.00

4.20

3.26

Oxide

206.00

226.00

20.00

4.38

Mixed

75/25 Oxide-Sulfide,
includes 1.3 meters
isolated core loss

including

214.00

216.00

2.00

12.40

Sulfide

AR461

138.00

166.30

28.30

8.23

Mixed

201.80

51/49 Oxide - Sulfide

including

150.00

151.00

1.00

12.15

Sulfide

including

154.00

158.00

4.00

21.09

Sulfide

including

162.00

165.00

3.00

24.95

Mixed

67/33 Oxide - Sulfide

AR464

186.00

207.30

21.30

2.42

Oxide

320.00

210.50

213.50

3.00

25.88

Sulfide

including

210.50

212.50

2.00

37.25

Sulfide

240.70

252.70

12.00

0.36

Sulfide

AR482

151.50

188.40

36.90

2.72

Oxide

212.30

AR514

160.00

213.00

53.00

2.46

Mixed

272.00

70/30 Oxide - Sulfide

including

191.00

191.80

0.80

11.55

Sulfide

AR536

110.60

166.40

55.80

2.38

Mixed

187.60

56/44 Oxide - Sulfide

including

144.30

145.30

1.00

10.30

Sulfide

184.60

185.60

1.00

5.45

Sulfide

AR544

130.30

157.40

27.10

5.24

Mixed

192.50

56/44 Oxide - Sulfide

including

138.30

139.10

0.80

12.30

Sulfide

including

147.00

148.00

1.00

23.00

Oxide

AR558

149.10

176.70

27.60

5.20

Mixed

204.00

63/37 Oxide - Sulfide,
includes 0.7 meters
isolated core loss

including

160.40

164.60

4.20

13.66

Mixed

48/52 Oxide - Sulfide

AR570

145.00

150.40

5.40

5.73

Mixed

269.20

46/54 Oxide - Sulfide

including

145.00

145.80

0.80

11.40

Oxide

157.40

166.00

8.60

4.00

Sulfide

including

164.00

165.00

1.00

14.10

Sulfide

175.00

204.60

29.60

1.60

Mixed

59/41 Oxide - Sulfide

208.70

224.80

16.10

1.93

Mixed

52/48 Oxide - Sulfide
 

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in
Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage. The complete drill assay results and
further technical information relating to this news release can be found below.
Technical Procedural Information
Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The Çakmaktepe Extension drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals or geological contacts. Sampling interval varies between 0.5 meters and 3.3 meters with an average of 1.37 meters length. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Türkiye for sample preparation and analysis which is an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, in Ankara, Türkiye was used for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10 g/t, the fire assay process was repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. The drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to Çakmaktepe Extension was completed by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in September 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Metallurgical Test Work

Metallurgical test work and recovery assumptions are reported in the 2021 TRS and include heap leach for oxide ores and flotation and pressure oxidation of sulfide ore.

Qualified Person

The exploration results disclosed in this news release were prepared under the supervision and approved by Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG Registered Member and a CPG (Certified Professional Geologist), and VP Exploration at SSR Mining. Dr. Demirci has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300") and National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

External review of data and processes relating to the Çakmaktepe Extension was completed in September 2022 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person for purposes of S-K 1300 and NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Çöpler TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.

End Notes

  1. The Çöpler gold mine is owned and operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Anagold). SSR Mining controls 80% of the shares of Anagold, Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Lidya"), controls 18.5%, and a bank wholly owned by Çalık Holdings A.Ş., holds the remaining 1.5%. Exploration tenures surrounding the project area and mining at Çakmaktepe are subject to joint venture agreements between SSR Mining and Lidya that have varying interest proportions. SSR Mining controls 50% of the shares of Kartaltepe Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi and 50% of Tunçpinar Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi. The other 50% is controlled by Lidya.
About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, operating, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; our operational and development targets and catalysts and the impact of any suspension on operations; forecasts and outlook, including related to production guidance; timing and expectations regarding the impact of any interruptions caused on our operations; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional oxide gold ore; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, conversion of Mineral Resources, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under S-K 1300. For details on the "qualified persons" approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for SSR Mining Inc.'s material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Table 2: All drill holes completed at the Çakmaktepe Extension project between May 2021 and June 2022.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Gold

(Au g/t)

Oxidation

Stage

EOH Depth

(m)

Comments

AR428

201.00

215.00

14.00

1.42

Oxide

229.40

AR429

119.20

124.20

5.00

0.48

Oxide

196.40

AR430

42.00

52.40

10.40

0.71

Oxide

173.00

AR431

48.00

51.00

3.00

1.00

Oxide

149.70

AR432

194.00

199.40

5.40

5.50

Oxide

334.50

Includes 0.6 meter
isolated core loss

including

195.60

196.40

0.80

13.70

Oxide

213.00

220.40

7.40

1.32

Sulfide

238.00

242.80

4.80

1.10

Sulfide

AR433

18.10

31.00

12.90

1.67

Oxide

125.50

37.00

63.10

26.10

1.26

Oxide

AR434

126.50

131.50

5.00

0.33

Oxide

164.80

AR435

151.80

158.80

7.00

0.39

Oxide

250.00

AR436

N.S.I

183.50

AR437

N.S.I

206.00

AR438

N.S.I

224.40

AR439

126.70

143.00

16.30

1.79

Mixed

184.10

37/63 Oxide - Sulfide

146.00

152.00

6.00

2.14

Oxide

AR440

193.00

196.00

3.00

0.91

Oxide

321.90

AR441

70.00

76.30

6.30

1.34

Oxide

257.50

95.00

104.00

9.00

0.50

Mixed

33/67 Oxide - Sulfide

140.00

145.00

5.00

0.80

Oxide

AR442

50.00

56.00

6.00

0.50

Oxide

176.00

99.00

102.00

3.00

0.42

Oxide

AR443

202.70

211.70

9.00

5.44

Sulfide

211.70

including

209.90

210.90

1.00

13.95

Oxide

AR444

202.20

221.00

18.80

0.84

Mixed

240.30

73/27 Oxide Sulfide

AR445

N.S.I

198.00

AR446

171.00

191.90

20.90

4.80

Mixed

280.90

44/56 Oxide - Sulfide

including

188.50

190.50

2.00

12.20

Sulfide

237.30

240.30

3.00

0.78

Oxide

AR447

72.30

76.30

4.00

2.11

Oxide

146.10

AR448

61.00

75.00

14.00

0.86

Oxide

254.50

115.00

120.00

5.00

0.67

Mixed

56/44 Oxide - Sulfide

AR449

N.S.I

111.00

Abandoned hole.

AR450

100.80

111.00

10.20

1.21

Oxide

153.80

AR451

125.00

129.40

4.40

0.92

Oxide

286.00

192.90

198.00

5.10

1.60

Sulfide

AR452

184.00

191.00

7.00

1.70

Oxide

254.90

193.80

198.00

4.20

3.26

Oxide

206.00

226.00

20.00

4.38

Mixed

75/25 Oxide-Sulfide,
includes 1.3 meter
isolated core loss

including

214.00

216.00

2.00

12.40

Sulfide

AR453

92.90

109.80

16.90

4.98

Oxide

218.40

including

98.90

100.90

2.00

17.80

Sulfide

AR454

124.20

141.20

17.00

3.26

Oxide

198.00

AR455

92.00

96.80

4.80

1.26

Oxide

153.50

AR456

168.50

178.10

9.60

1.40

Mixed

200.80

73/27 Oxide - Sulfide

AR457

175.00

184.00

9.00

2.26

Sulfide

312.00

187.50

188.80

1.30

3.01

Sulfide

199.00

217.00

18.00

0.80

Sulfide

232.00

238.00

6.00

1.08

Sulfide

AR458

68.80

99.00

30.20

1.23

Mixed

238.30

65/35 Oxide - Sulfide

131.00

136.00

5.00

0.85

Sulfide

AR459

84.10

99.00

14.90

0.78

Mixed

161.00

65/35 Oxide - Sulfide

AR460

58.20

59.50

1.30

3.43

Oxide

260.00

114.10

121.60

7.50

1.80

Sulfide

127.60

133.00

5.40

2.10

Sulfide

AR461

138.00

166.30

28.30

8.23

Mixed

201.80

51/49 Oxide - Sulfide

including

150.00

151.00

1.00

12.15

Sulfide

including

154.00

158.00

4.00

21.09

Sulfide

including

162.00

165.00

3.00

24.95

Mixed

67/33 Oxide - Sulfide

AR462

N.S.I

165.20

AR463

N.S.I

119.30

AR464

186.00

207.30

21.30

2.42

Oxide

320.00

210.50

213.50

3.00

25.88

Sulfide

including

210.50

212.50

2.00

37.25

Sulfide

240.70

252.70

12.00

0.36

Sulfide

AR465

149.00

160.70

11.70

0.78

Mixed

272.80

32/68 Oxide - Sulfide

165.70

168.70

3.00

0.37

Sulfide

186.20

195.20

9.00

1.93

Oxide

AR466

169.20

176.20

7.00

0.56

Oxide

269.50

194.20

197.40

3.20

2.34

Oxide

207.50

221.40

13.90

0.88

Oxide

224.00

233.00

9.00

0.88

Oxide

AR467

200.50

216.50

16.00

2.54

Mixed

275.40

32/68 Oxide - Sulfide

220.00

223.00

3.00

0.33

Oxide

AR468

93.10

103.20

10.10

1.71

Oxide

159.80

106.00

111.60

5.60

0.71

Mixed

68/32 Oxide - Sulfide

AR469

N.S.I

96.50

AR470

261.30

273.30

12.00

0.35

Oxide

293.30

AR471

N.S.I

131.00

AR472

N.S.I

207.50

AR473

252.00

255.00

3.00

0.33

Sulfide

265.00

AR474

64.15

73.50

9.35

1.71

Oxide

182.60

79.40

87.00

7.60

0.43

Oxide

99.80

104.80

5.00

0.34

Sulfide

AR475

106.20

124.50

18.30

1.24

Oxide

262.00

Includes 0.6 meter
isolated core loss

129.50

143.40

13.90

0.66

Oxide

Includes 0.3 meter
isolated core loss

197.00

201.00

4.00

0.31

Oxide

AR476

170.70

176.30

5.60

1.60

Mixed

226.50

59/41 Oxide - Sulfide

204.00

216.80

12.80

4.27

Mixed

41/59 Oxide - Sulfide

AR477

149.80

152.90

3.10

2.71

Oxide

271.20

170.50

175.00

4.50

0.73

Oxide

190.00

191.00

1.00

3.69

Sulfide

263.60

266.60

3.00

0.41

Sulfide

AR478

N.S.I

100.00

AR479

195.50

205.80

10.30

2.18

Sulfide

288.20

210.80

223.40

12.60

1.09

Mixed

63/37 Oxide - Sulfide

234.00

240.80

6.80

1.11

Oxide

259.20

267.80

8.60

0.68

Mixed

71/29 Oxide - Sulfide

AR480

230.50

234.80

4.30

0.89

Oxide

302.00

238.60

241.70

3.10

0.41

Oxide

245.50

258.80

13.30

0.66

Oxide

AR481

84.50

92.80

8.30

1.80

Oxide

247.70

96.80

114.40

17.60

1.22

Oxide

AR482

151.50

188.40

36.90

2.72

Oxide

212.30

AR483

192.60

195.60

3.00

0.93

Oxide

250.00

AR484

176.30

196.60

20.30

1.75

Mixed

316.60

33/67 Oxide - Sulfide

200.10

203.60

3.50

0.77

Oxide

227.60

238.30

10.70

0.68

Sulfide

259.40

262.40

3.00

0.73

Oxide

AR485

164.30

169.90

5.60

1.00

Oxide

242.40

172.90

184.60

11.70

1.07

Oxide

215.60

220.60

5.00

0.35

Oxide

AR486

109.90

116.90

7.00

1.22

Oxide

254.00

AR487

79.80

83.80

4.00

0.47

Oxide

309.30

88.80

93.80

5.00

0.51

Oxide

246.90

257.90

11.00

2.71

Sulfide

AR488

147.50

181.10

33.60

2.06

Mixed

195.50

68/32 Oxide - Sulfide

AR489

84.80

136.50

51.70

1.37

Mixed

208.40

68/32 Oxide - Sulfide

142.50

153.50

11.00

0.82

Oxide

AR490

N.S.I

293.00

AR491

140.10

140.80

0.70

4.43

Oxide

240.00

155.80

160.40

4.60

0.47

Oxide

AR492

118.10

149.00

30.90

1.62

Mixed

214.20

74/26 Oxide - Sulfide

including

119.10

120.10

1.00

17.15

Oxide

153.00

158.50

5.50

0.76

Oxide

174.00

183.50

9.50

3.57

Oxide

AR493

N.S.I

130.00

SRK Piezometer water
well

AR494

179.70

206.00

26.30

2.89

Mixed

331.60

73/27 Oxide - Sulfide

including

181.70

183.70

2.00

16.08

Sulfide

220.60

224.80

4.20

0.49

Mixed

52/48 Oxide - Sulfide

235.80

239.80

4.00

0.39

Oxide

AR495

121.30

140.00

18.70

0.96

Oxide

268.40

AR496

72.30

75.30

3.00

0.82

Oxide

213.00

95.20

99.20

4.00

0.85

Oxide

105.20

111.20

6.00

0.40

Oxide

195.00

202.00

7.00

0.72

Sulfide

AR497

199.90

218.70

18.80

0.81

Oxide

288.30

227.00

232.60

5.60

0.73

Oxide

242.00

249.70

7.70

0.49

Oxide

268.70

271.70

3.00

0.41

Oxide

AR498

175.90

184.70

8.80

0.66

Oxide

260.60

187.70

197.90

10.20

0.54

Oxide

AR499

114.00

117.00

3.00

1.11

Oxide

270.00

127.40

131.50

4.10

0.56

Oxide

134.80

139.80

5.00

0.74

Oxide

181.00

190.20

9.20

1.73

Mixed

67/33 Oxide - Sulfide

AR500

199.50

204.40

4.90

3.67

Sulfide

278.00

224.50

229.40

4.90

0.34

Mixed

41/59 Oxide - Sulfide

AR501

210.70

225.60

14.90

1.81

Oxide

275.50

AR502

212.90

218.50

5.60

0.45

Sulfide

223.50

AR503

107.90

138.20

30.30

1.95

Oxide

230.10

including

111.50

112.50

1.00

13.70

Oxide

AR504

200.00

228.00

28.00

2.80

Sulfide

310.60

including

226.00

227.00

1.00

14.00

Sulfide

264.60

267.60

3.00

0.39

Oxide

AR505

195.50

205.50

10.00

2.20

Mixed

305.10

70/30 Oxide - Sulfide

225.70

228.70

3.00

0.84

Sulfide

256.20

261.10

4.90

0.42

Oxide

271.90

275.90

4.00

0.44

Mixed

50/50 Oxide - Sulfide

279.40

283.40

4.00

0.51

Oxide

AR506

39.30

48.40

9.10

0.46

Oxide

302.00

98.00

103.90

5.90

0.46

Oxide

AR507

N.S.I

331.60

AR508

192.50

213.20

20.70

0.74

Oxide

275.10

217.80

218.80

1.00

4.62

Sulfide

AR509

174.00

188.40

14.40

3.38

Mixed

230.00

50/50 Oxide - Sulfide

including

182.00

182.70

0.70

11.60

Sulfide

AR510

197.70

209.80

12.10

1.51

Oxide

272.20

215.80

220.80

5.00

0.44

Mixed

40/60 Oxide - Sulfide

AR511

N.S.I

413.00

AR512

164.40

172.40

8.00

1.90

Oxide

293.00

175.40

178.40

3.00

0.66

Oxide

204.80

220.20

15.40

0.76

Mixed

64/36 Oxide - Sulfide

238.30

248.30

10.00

0.81

Oxide

AR513

N.S.I

113.20

Abandoned hole.

AR514

160.00

213.00

53.00

2.46

Mixed

272.00

70/30 Oxide - Sulfide

including

191.00

191.80

0.80

11.55

Sulfide

AR515

178.00

201.70

23.70

1.76

Mixed

271.10

62/38 Oxide - Sulfide,
includes 0.9 meter
isolated core loss

AR516

N.S.I

289.10

AR517

71.50

75.50

4.00

0.30

Oxide

250.40

151.00

163.90

12.90

3.77

Oxide

including

159.00

161.00

2.00

12.30

Oxide

AR518

150.10

178.40

28.30

2.22

Oxide

200.00

AR519

N.S.I

85.00

Abandoned hole.

AR520

N.S.I

258.10

AR521

171.80

181.80

10.00

0.97

Mixed

220.10

53/47 Oxide - Sulfide

AR522

120.50

123.50

3.00

0.70

Oxide

230.50

AR523

108.00

112.00

4.00

0.69

Sulfide

246.30

127.00

136.60

9.60

1.01

Sulfide

AR524

168.80

182.10

13.30

3.95

Sulfide

209.30

including

175.50

176.50

1.00

11.90

Sulfide

AR525

211.20

230.80

19.60

1.27

Mixed

250.80

59/41 Oxide - Sulfide,
includes 1.1 meter
isolated core loss

AR526

206.60

224.00

17.40

1.27

Mixed

232.00

39/61 Oxide - Sulfide

AR527

122.00

130.00

8.00

2.39

Oxide

172.60

139.20

144.10

4.90

1.65

Oxide

AR528

189.00

200.30

11.30

0.75

Oxide

226.90

AR529

152.00

170.00

18.00

0.87

Oxide

210.00

AR530

N.S.I

152.20

Abandoned hole.

AR531

146.30

152.30

6.00

0.52

Oxide

266.00

AR532

94.50

106.20

11.70

1.65

Oxide

182.00

109.00

114.00

5.00

0.35

Sulfide

131.50

135.00

3.50

0.60

Mixed

51/49 Oxide - Sulfide

142.00

153.00

11.00

0.38

Oxide

AR533

16.50

47.00

30.50

1.52

Oxide

178.00

AR534

92.50

150.30

57.80

1.68

Sulfide

166.20

AR535

129.70

158.40

28.70

1.91

Mixed

215.00

73/27 Oxide - Sulfide

162.60

165.70

3.10

0.90

Oxide

174.40

178.50

4.10

0.62

Oxide

AR536

110.60

166.40

55.80

2.38

Mixed

187.60

56/44 Oxide - Sulfide

including

144.30

145.30

1.00

10.30

Sulfide

184.60

185.60

1.00

5.45

Sulfide

AR537

127.50

173.20

45.70

1.42

Oxide

230.00

179.10

186.30

7.20

2.93

Sulfide

AR538

89.00

112.70

23.70

3.63

Oxide

166.00

98.00 - 101.40 Sulfide

including

90.10

91.00

0.90

11.50

Oxide

AR539

169.50

196.10

26.60

1.61

Sulfide

211.20

202.10

206.10

4.00

1.39

Sulfide

AR540

130.60

164.80

34.20

2.78

Oxide

171.10

AR541

101.90

117.60

15.70

3.29

Mixed

174.40

54/46 Oxide - Sulfide

134.70

136.00

1.30

6.15

Oxide

AR542

100.20

119.00

18.80

3.13

Oxide

149.00

including

108.00

109.00

1.00

10.35

Oxide

AR543

182.80

187.20

4.40

0.64

Oxide

223.00

Includes 0.3 meter
isolated core loss

AR544

130.30

157.40

27.10

5.24

Mixed

192.50

56/44 Oxide - Sulfide

including

138.30

139.10

0.80

12.30

Sulfide

including

147.00

148.00

1.00

23.00

Oxide

AR545

190.40

200.00

9.60

1.53

Sulfide

275.00

207.00

219.00

12.00

0.66

Oxide

222.00

226.00

4.00

1.97

Mixed

57/43 Oxide - Sulfide

228.70

232.80

4.10

0.41

Mixed

59/41 Oxide - Sulfide

AR546

87.80

91.40

3.60

1.50

Sulfide

139.00

AR547

232.10

241.00

8.90

1.25

Sulfide

347.00

256.00

273.20

17.20

1.05

Oxide

AR548

185.70

203.70

18.00

1.16

Mixed

234.90

31/69 Oxide - Sulfide

208.70

223.00

14.30

0.41

Oxide

AR549

247.20

253.10

5.90

0.65

Oxide

321.50

273.00

285.00

12.00

0.71

Sulfide

AR550

95.00

104.70

9.70

0.82

Oxide

261.70

142.00

151.00

9.00

0.46

Oxide

AR551

124.50

146.00

21.50

2.51

Oxide

248.00

Includes 0.5 meter
isolated core loss

177.00

186.90

9.90

1.25

Oxide

AR552

N.S.I

391.50

AR553

N.S.I

311.10

AR554

170.80

200.50

29.70

1.60

Oxide

231.40

Includes 1.4 meter
isolated core loss

AR555

92.30

99.30

7.00

1.20

Oxide

137.90

119.80

130.80

11.00

1.51

Sulfide

AR556

196.10

219.00

22.90

1.26

Oxide

237.30

AR557

N.S.I

347.00

AR558

149.10

176.70

27.60

5.20

Mixed

204.00

63/37 Oxide - Sulfide,
includes 0.7 meter
isolated core loss

including

160.40

164.60

4.20

13.66

Mixed

48/52 Oxide - Sulfide

AR559

246.20

250.60

4.40

0.63

Mixed

332.30

48/52 Oxide - Sulfide

262.50

265.50

3.00

0.61

Sulfide

280.00

284.00

4.00

0.62

Sulfide

AR560

16.50

46.80

30.30

2.19

Mixed

98.60

49/51 Oxide - Sulfide

49.80

57.10

7.30

1.38

Mixed

42/58 Oxide - Sulfide

86.80

95.50

8.70

0.70

Oxide

AR561

202.00

210.30

8.30

2.35

Mixed

259.00

54/46 Oxide - Sulfide,
includes 0.5 meter
isolated core loss

AR562

164.20

205.30

41.10

1.92

Mixed

256.50

70/30 Oxide - Sulfide

AR563

24.00

34.20

10.20

1.60

Oxide

130.00

37.20

65.60

28.40

1.10

Oxide

AR564

251.70

256.80

5.10

1.08

Mixed

304.00

51/49 Oxide - Sulfide

AR565

231.00

234.00

3.00

0.96

Oxide

330.60

AR566

2.70

41.00

38.30

1.65

Mixed

107.50

75/25 Oxide - Sulfide

43.90

52.00

8.10

0.93

Oxide

AR567

162.40

167.00

4.60

0.33

Oxide

230.00

AR568

160.20

167.00

6.80

0.49

Oxide

258.40

217.80

220.80

3.00

2.51

Oxide

226.10

229.10

3.00

0.67

Oxide

AR569

81.40

111.80

30.40

2.63

Oxide

143.50

Includes 0.8 meter
isolated core loss

including

105.20

106.20

1.00

10.30

Sulfide

AR570

145.00

150.40

5.40

5.73

Mixed

269.20

46/54 Oxide - Sulfide

including

145.00

145.80

0.80

11.40

Oxide

157.40

166.00

8.60

4.00

Sulfide

including

164.00

165.00

1.00

14.10

Sulfide

175.00

204.60

29.60

1.60

Mixed

59/41 Oxide - Sulfide

208.70

224.80

16.10

1.93

Mixed

52/48 Oxide - Sulfide

AR571

94.00

116.80

22.80

1.34

Oxide

125.50

AR572

197.30

202.30

5.00

0.39

Oxide

300.00

206.60

215.60

9.00

0.64

Oxide

Includes 0.5 meter
isolated core loss

270.00

276.00

6.00

0.35

Oxide

AR573

189.70

201.10

11.40

3.22

Mixed

277.70

38/62 Oxide - Sulfide

211.40

215.00

3.60

1.98

Sulfide

221.70

225.70

4.00

0.58

Sulfide

232.80

240.50

7.70

0.85

Mixed

48/52 Oxide - Sulfide

AR574

N.S.I

185.80

AR575

N.S.I

184.60

AR576

151.00

165.00

14.00

0.55

Oxide

179.10

Includes 0.3 meter
isolated core loss

AR577

161.60

166.80

5.20

1.64

Oxide

169.80

AR578

N.S.I

114.50

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All
thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.
Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Çakmaktepe Extension drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension Project (Ardich), including 28.3 meters at 8.23 g/t Au", October 5, 2022.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.

Table 3: Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

End of Hole

(m)

AR428

463406.97

4366890.30

1228.47

220

-80

229.40

AR429

463626.30

4366351.00

1289.18

250

-70

196.40

AR430

463203.05

4366569.49

1347.97

220

-60

173.00

AR431

462809.30

4367110.00

1310.39

220

-70

149.70

AR432

463694.60

4367227.00

1208.49

0

-90

334.50

AR433

463122.90

4367255.00

1216.10

260

-80

125.50

AR434

463203.60

4366569.00

1348.78

0

-90

164.80

AR435

463310.20

4366901.00

1250.25

220

-65

250.00

AR436

463448.20

4366337.00

1338.24

220

-80

183.50

AR437

463562.97

4366361.42

1293.26

220

-80

206.00

AR438

463203.62

4366569.18

1347.87

40

-70

224.40

AR439

463706.62

4366475.35

1293.01

220

-70

184.10

AR440

463645.36

4367257.19

1200.95

60

-70

321.90

AR441

464224.06

4366590.32

1355.88

340

-75

257.50

AR442

463125.30

4366698.97

1337.58

220

-60

176.00

AR443

463513.81

4366801.55

1214.09

220

-60

211.70

AR444

463438.27

4366862.91

1221.73

230

-80

240.30

AR445

463446.59

4366407.43

1313.96

0

-90

198.00

AR446

463718.80

4366612.80

1273.34

310

-80

280.90

AR447

463353.16

4367401.06

1139.47

100

-60

146.10

AR448

464224.02

4366588.74

1355.93

85

-75

254.50

AR449

463750.86

4366659.63

1251.62

165

-80

111.00

AR450

463365.60

4366514.00

1307.50

0

-90

153.80

AR451

463644.90

4367257.00

1201.07

0

-90

286.00

AR452

463677.87

4366570.96

1271.93

320

-80

254.90

AR453

463471.28

4367443.96

1107.31

215

-65

218.40

AR454

463387.54

4366949.65

1226.61

110

-85

198.00

AR455

463397.19

4366579.15

1278.35

0

-90

153.50

AR456

463719.41

4366876.41

1222.67

75

-70

200.80

AR457

463644.92

4367257.72

1201.54

240

-80

312.00

AR458

464096.64

4366539.01

1354.38

130

-85

238.30

AR459

463257.50

4366689.00

1293.08

0

-90

161.00

AR460

463468.10

4367446.00

1107.48

260

-70

260.00

AR461

463637.00

4366678.00

1238.55

100

-70

201.80

AR462

463170.90

4366786.00

1299.73

0

-90

165.20

AR463

463663.50

4366496.00

1271.22

40

-80

119.30

AR464

463697.70

4367224.00

1207.58

240

-70

320.00

AR465

463464.40

4367479.00

1108.93

0

-90

272.80

AR466

463916.80

4366525.00

1354.33

170

-80

269.50

AR467

463367.40

4366855.00

1242.21

150

-85

275.40

AR468

463334.30

4366687.00

1270.36

220

-70

159.80

AR469

463664.20

4366495.00

1270.93

40

-80

96.50

AR470

463786.50

4367198.00

1210.99

280

-80

293.30

AR471

463999.30

4366911.00

1240.24

25

-75

131.00

AR472

463405.20

4366660.00

1259.31

220

-70

207.50

AR473

463511.90

4367504.00

1131.69

270

-85

265.00

AR474

464066.90

4366658.00

1307.14

150

-75

182.60

AR475

463999.00

4366481.00

1362.56

0

-90

262.00

AR476

463646.40

4366620.00

1250.82

220

-70

226.50

AR477

463787.00

4367198.00

1212.78

0

-90

271.20

AR478

463575.00

4367457.00

1153.95

15

-80

100.00

AR479

463576.00

4367454.00

1154.11

240

-70

288.20

AR480

463971.90

4366457.00

1376.60

270

-75

302.00

AR481

463630.80

4366431.00

1266.54

0

-80

247.70

AR482

463444.90

4366798.00

1225.07

0

-75

212.30

AR483

463633.92

4366564.01

1255.45

0

-90

250.00

AR484

463532.00

4367452.17

1134.93

250

-80

316.60

AR485

464207.90

4366747.46

1305.24

50

-75

242.40

AR486

463622.90

4366517.00

1252.46

270

-70

254.00

AR487

463543.36

4367395.39

1146.03

70

-80

309.30

AR488

463444.99

4366797.94

1224.85

0

-90

195.50

AR489

463691.45

4366430.99

1296.49

80

-80

208.40

AR490

463453.94

4367535.60

1104.37

270

-85

293.00

AR491

464206.31

4366746.34

1305.52

0

-90

240.00

AR492

463623.09

4366516.75

1252.78

0

-90

214.20

AR493

463362.63

4366930.88

1234.71

0

-90

130.00

AR494

463633.44

4367321.20

1189.82

220

-80

331.60

AR495

463674.92

4366293.49

1313.76

300

-85

268.40

AR496

464381.46

4366585.90

1387.01

325

-75

213.00

AR497

463967.10

4366379.94

1416.48

0

-90

288.30

AR498

463319.29

4366953.76

1236.76

0

-90

260.60

AR499

464270.03

4366504.13

1414.42

290

-70

270.00

AR500

463632.38

4367323.29

1189.77

140

-80

278.00

AR501

463916.04

4366406.52

1397.62

180

-80

275.50

AR502

463807.60

4366453.00

1341.48

30

-75

223.50

AR503

463494.70

4366536.00

1266.12

0

-90

230.10

AR504

463599.06

4367386.15

1166.95

150

-80

310.60

AR505

463721.11

4367194.86

1209.65

0

-90

305.10

AR506

462981.76

4366851.67

1329.50

220

-70

302.00

AR507

463693.43

4367392.53

1168.57

0

-90

331.60

AR508

463695.94

4367226.34

1207.55

180

-80

275.10

AR509

463456.19

4366739.72

1234.36

220

-75

230.00

AR510

463646.26

4367260.31

1200.87

150

-80

272.20

AR511

463541.67

4367549.90

1140.02

0

-90

413.00

AR512

463808.25

4366452.40

1341.47

30

-75

293.00

AR513

463611.00

4366625.91

1238.29

0

-90

113.20

AR514

463513.90

4366801.00

1213.94

70

-60

272.00

AR515

463637.90

4366676.67

1240.33

255

-85

271.10

AR516

463326.10

4367532.00

1111.68

70

-75

289.10

AR517

463955.50

4366561.00

1334.01

175

-70

250.40

AR518

463512.90

4366801.00

1214.52

0

-90

200.00

AR519

463610.74

4366627.26

1238.07

0

-90

85.00

AR520

463292.37

4366801.79

1267.84

0

-90

258.10

AR521

463565.04

4366632.93

1229.64

0

-90

220.10

AR522

463380.58

4366789.44

1243.04

220

-60

230.50

AR523

463330.83

4367529.71

1111.64

190

-75

246.30

AR524

463574.34

4366689.71

1218.68

310

-80

209.30

AR525

463379.92

4366792.76

1242.88

130

-80

250.80

AR526

463439.58

4366860.74

1221.77

230

-70

232.00

AR527

463747.05

4366662.50

1251.67

120

-70

172.60

AR528

463457.05

4366736.25

1234.37

130

-85

226.90

AR529

463461.16

4366674.39

1245.71

220

-85

210.00

AR530

463610.64

4366623.67

1236.68

220

-70

152.20

AR531

463532.91

4366679.31

1230.09

220

-60

266.00

AR532

463016.51

4367076.87

1257.68

100

-80

182.00

AR533

463058.53

4367180.64

1235.00

180

-75

178.00

AR534

463201.32

4367121.17

1222.92

180

-70

166.20

AR535

463280.05

4367015.82

1223.11

60

-80

215.00

AR536

463477.17

4366900.98

1208.45

190

-80

187.60

AR537

463279.72

4367015.51

1224.76

0

-90

230.00

AR538

463425.49

4366995.89

1209.03

320

-70

166.00

AR539

463211.19

4367051.72

1228.43

170

-70

211.20

AR540

463494.73

4366937.87

1199.80

80

-75

171.10

AR541

463173.31

4367080.70

1231.37

170

-80

174.40

AR542

463466.47

4366967.77

1203.15

270

-70

149.00

AR543

463101.94

4367008.63

1256.26

70

-80

223.00

AR544

463466.51

4366967.55

1203.14

200

-70

192.50

AR545

463599.73

4367384.47

1167.10

160

-70

275.00

AR546

463200.72

4366879.28

1268.55

0

-90

139.00

AR547

463633.92

4367326.89

1189.51

30

-80

347.00

AR548

463365.39

4366926.56

1234.88

245

-80

234.90

AR549

463599.65

4367384.92

1167.10

0

-90

321.50

AR550

463181.36

4366945.17

1253.00

0

-90

261.70

AR551

463386.79

4366953.26

1227.06

220

-80

248.00

AR552

463637.43

4367433.91

1162.55

0

-90

391.50

AR553

463598.63

4367385.80

1166.81

70

-80

311.10

AR554

463331.29

4366952.67

1236.52

250

-75

231.40

AR555

463245.81

4367158.41

1215.91

0

-90

137.90

AR556

463406.18

4366889.57

1228.72

260

-80

237.30

AR557

463767.05

4367318.34

1186.95

0

-90

347.00

AR558

463515.92

4366801.68

1214.02

300

-80

204.00

AR559

463552.32

4367485.48

1144.85

255

-75

332.30

AR560

463440.74

4367084.39

1185.98

0

-90

98.60

AR561

463457.84

4366734.98

1233.88

320

-80

259.00

AR562

463514.60

4366746.42

1222.47

45

-75

256.50

AR563

463364.42

4367107.39

1195.39

120

-80

130.00

AR564

463592.79

4367429.80

1160.64

260

-80

304.00

AR565

463834.03

4367236.63

1202.73

0

-90

330.60

AR566

463426.46

4367118.89

1182.99

330

-80

107.50

AR567

463942.64

4366963.15

1229.19

300

-80

230.00

AR568

463888.43

4367030.40

1213.80

280

-75

258.40

AR569

463478.76

4367057.23

1186.27

60

-60

143.50

AR570

463545.41

4367395.11

1146.72

0

-90

269.20

AR571

463193.14

4367182.33

1217.94

0

-90

125.50

AR572

463758.99

4367243.70

1204.85

0

-90

300.00

AR573

463672.52

4367242.06

1205.12

240

-80

277.70

AR574

463345.84

4367577.95

1097.15

255

-80

185.80

AR575

463899.11

4366966.44

1223.68

20

-70

184.60

AR576

463931.27

4367014.17

1219.88

0

-70

179.10

AR577

463812.25

4366895.75

1227.52

50

-90

169.80

AR578

463997.63

4366807.88

1260.67

350

-85

114.50
 

