SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE ÇAKMAKTEPE EXTENSION PROJECT (ARDICH), INCLUDING 28.3 METERS AT 8.23 G/T AU

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from 151 diamond drill holes for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) for the period from May 2021 to June 2022. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Çakmaktepe Extension Mineral Reserves reported in the Çöpler Technical Report Summary ("TRS") effective as of December 31, 2021, in which the Çakmaktepe Extension deposit contributed 1.2 million ounces of gold production to the Çöpler life of mine production profile beginning in 2023 for total development capital of $69 million. As outlined in the TRS, the Çakmaktepe Extension currently hosts 1.7 million ounces of Mineral Reserves, along with an additional 0.6 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.8 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources. Of the 151 diamond drill holes included in this news release, 34 were infill within the current Mineral Reserve pit, 82 targeted Mineral Reserve conversion within the existing Mineral Resource block model, and 35 were step-out intercepts identifying new mineralization outside of existing Mineral Resources.

Figure 1: Location map of the Çakmaktepe Extension Project. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 2: Drill hole locations and surface outline of Reserve Pit Boundary. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 3: Section showcasing highlighted drill holes against the Reserve pit shell. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

The drilling program aimed to both upgrade and expand the existing Mineral Reserves and Resources at Çakmaktepe Extension (see Figure 2 and 3) (Table 1), with highlight drill intercepts including:

AR461: 8.23 g/t Au over 28.3 meters from 138.0 meters,

8.23 g/t Au over 28.3 meters from 138.0 meters, including: 21.09 g/t Au over 4.0 meters from 154.0 meters,



including: 24.95 g/t Au over 3.0 meters from 162.0 meters.

AR514: 2.46 g/t Au over 53.0 meters from 160.0 meters.

2.46 g/t Au over 53.0 meters from 160.0 meters. AR536: 2.38 g/t Au over 55.8 meters from 110.6 meters.

2.38 g/t Au over 55.8 meters from 110.6 meters. AR544: 5.24 g/t Au over 27.1 meters from 130.3 meters.

5.24 g/t Au over 27.1 meters from 130.3 meters. AR558: 5.20 g/t Au over 27.6 meters from 149.1 meters,

5.20 g/t Au over 27.6 meters from 149.1 meters, including: 13.66 g/t Au over 4.2 meters from 160.4 meters.

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining said, "Çöpler has evolved significantly over its more than 10-year operating life, and the Çakmaktepe Extension project represents the next phase of growth for the asset. As highlighted in the 2021 TRS, the Çakmaktepe Extension will add 1.2 million ounces over 15+ years of production for an expected $69M in development capital, representing one of the highest return growth projects in the entire sector. These drill holes provide both improved confidence for the Çakmaktepe Extension mine plan and set the stage for additional growth at the project. We will incorporate these results into an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource statement for the deposit in an updated Technical Report Summary for Çöpler expected in 2023.

In addition to the positive drill results, we have continued to de-risk the Çakmaktepe Extension project startup during the third quarter of 2022 with the receipt of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for the first phase of the project. Clearly, Çöpler's best days lie ahead, with value accretive growth opportunities like our C2 project on the horizon and a wealth of exploration targets to advance across the district in the years to come."

The Çakmaktepe Extension was discovered in 2017 and is located 1.5km north of the Çakmaktepe mine and 6km from the Çöpler operations, enabling both oxide and sulfide ore to be processed with existing Çöpler Mine processing infrastructure (see Figure 1). The 2022 drilling plan aims to deliver additional Mineral Reserve and Resource growth at Çakmaktepe Extension beyond the mine plan incorporated into the 2021 TRS. The deposit remains open to the southwest and at depth, and the site team has also advanced additional metallurgical testing at the project with the focus on improving oxide recoveries.

Overview of Mineralization Style

The Çakmaktepe Extension deposit is a listwanite-dolomite hosted gold replacement mineralization occurring along thrust fault zones between listwanite, ophiolite, dolomite, cataclastite, hornfels, and limestone. Mineralization and alteration extend in a NW-SE direction, parallel to major high angle fault structures controlling both mineralization and block rotations. Gold grades increase at dolomite-listwanite contacts and within silica-rich (jasperoid) listwanites. The mineralization is predominantly oxide (67% of existing Mineral Reserves) with sulfide mineralization confined to pyrite-rich jasperoid zones. Based on available drill data, the main mineralized zone appears tabular and almost flat lying.

As exploration advances and the geological understanding of the Çakmaktepe and Çakmaktepe Extension deposits increases, it appears that there is probable structural connectivity between the areas, potentially creating an expanded "Greater Çakmaktepe" development pathway.

Drilling

SSR Mining has drilled 578 diamond core holes at the Çakmaktepe Extension between August 2017 and June 2022, totaling 121,536 meters. The majority of these drill holes were drilled within SSR Mining's 80% owned and managed licenses and approximately 88% of the existing Çakmaktepe Extension Mineral Reserves are located on ground held 80% by SSR Mining, with the remainder located on ground 50% held by SSR Mining.1

The 151 holes announced in this news release total 34,496m of drilling that was completed between May 2021 and June 2022 (hole IDs AR428-AR578). These holes targeted Mineral Reserve conversion and potential Mineral Reserve and Resource growth at the Çakmaktepe Extension. The Çakmaktepe Extension mineralization dips gently towards the southeast and is interpreted to become deeper due to faulting and topography.

Drilling Highlights

Table 1: Significant gold intercepts at the Çakmaktepe Extension project. Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Gold (Au g/t) Oxidation State EOH Depth (m) Comments AR446 171.00 191.90 20.90 4.80 Mixed 280.90 44/56 Oxide - Sulfide including 188.50 190.50 2.00 12.20 Sulfide



237.30 240.30 3.00 0.78 Oxide

AR452 184.00 191.00 7.00 1.70 Oxide 254.90

193.80 198.00 4.20 3.26 Oxide

206.00 226.00 20.00 4.38 Mixed 75/25 Oxide-Sulfide,

includes 1.3 meters

isolated core loss including 214.00 216.00 2.00 12.40 Sulfide

AR461 138.00 166.30 28.30 8.23 Mixed 201.80 51/49 Oxide - Sulfide including 150.00 151.00 1.00 12.15 Sulfide

including 154.00 158.00 4.00 21.09 Sulfide

including 162.00 165.00 3.00 24.95 Mixed 67/33 Oxide - Sulfide AR464 186.00 207.30 21.30 2.42 Oxide 320.00

210.50 213.50 3.00 25.88 Sulfide

including 210.50 212.50 2.00 37.25 Sulfide



240.70 252.70 12.00 0.36 Sulfide

AR482 151.50 188.40 36.90 2.72 Oxide 212.30

AR514 160.00 213.00 53.00 2.46 Mixed 272.00 70/30 Oxide - Sulfide including 191.00 191.80 0.80 11.55 Sulfide

AR536 110.60 166.40 55.80 2.38 Mixed 187.60 56/44 Oxide - Sulfide including 144.30 145.30 1.00 10.30 Sulfide



184.60 185.60 1.00 5.45 Sulfide

AR544 130.30 157.40 27.10 5.24 Mixed 192.50 56/44 Oxide - Sulfide including 138.30 139.10 0.80 12.30 Sulfide

including 147.00 148.00 1.00 23.00 Oxide

AR558 149.10 176.70 27.60 5.20 Mixed 204.00 63/37 Oxide - Sulfide,

includes 0.7 meters

isolated core loss including 160.40 164.60 4.20 13.66 Mixed 48/52 Oxide - Sulfide AR570 145.00 150.40 5.40 5.73 Mixed 269.20 46/54 Oxide - Sulfide including 145.00 145.80 0.80 11.40 Oxide



157.40 166.00 8.60 4.00 Sulfide

including 164.00 165.00 1.00 14.10 Sulfide



175.00 204.60 29.60 1.60 Mixed 59/41 Oxide - Sulfide 208.70 224.80 16.10 1.93 Mixed 52/48 Oxide - Sulfide

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in

Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage. The complete drill assay results and

further technical information relating to this news release can be found below.

Technical Procedural Information

Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The Çakmaktepe Extension drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals or geological contacts. Sampling interval varies between 0.5 meters and 3.3 meters with an average of 1.37 meters length. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Türkiye for sample preparation and analysis which is an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, in Ankara, Türkiye was used for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10 g/t, the fire assay process was repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. The drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to Çakmaktepe Extension was completed by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in September 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Metallurgical Test Work

Metallurgical test work and recovery assumptions are reported in the 2021 TRS and include heap leach for oxide ores and flotation and pressure oxidation of sulfide ore.

Qualified Person

The exploration results disclosed in this news release were prepared under the supervision and approved by Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG Registered Member and a CPG (Certified Professional Geologist), and VP Exploration at SSR Mining. Dr. Demirci has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300") and National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

External review of data and processes relating to the Çakmaktepe Extension was completed in September 2022 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person for purposes of S-K 1300 and NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Çöpler TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.

End Notes

The Çöpler gold mine is owned and operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Anagold). SSR Mining controls 80% of the shares of Anagold, Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Lidya"), controls 18.5%, and a bank wholly owned by Çalık Holdings A.Ş., holds the remaining 1.5%. Exploration tenures surrounding the project area and mining at Çakmaktepe are subject to joint venture agreements between SSR Mining and Lidya that have varying interest proportions. SSR Mining controls 50% of the shares of Kartaltepe Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi and 50% of Tunçpinar Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi. The other 50% is controlled by Lidya.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, operating, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; our operational and development targets and catalysts and the impact of any suspension on operations; forecasts and outlook, including related to production guidance; timing and expectations regarding the impact of any interruptions caused on our operations; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional oxide gold ore; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, conversion of Mineral Resources, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under S-K 1300. For details on the "qualified persons" approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for SSR Mining Inc.'s material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Table 2: All drill holes completed at the Çakmaktepe Extension project between May 2021 and June 2022. Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (Au g/t) Oxidation Stage EOH Depth (m) Comments AR428 201.00 215.00 14.00 1.42 Oxide 229.40

AR429 119.20 124.20 5.00 0.48 Oxide 196.40

AR430 42.00 52.40 10.40 0.71 Oxide 173.00

AR431 48.00 51.00 3.00 1.00 Oxide 149.70

AR432 194.00 199.40 5.40 5.50 Oxide 334.50 Includes 0.6 meter

isolated core loss including 195.60 196.40 0.80 13.70 Oxide



213.00 220.40 7.40 1.32 Sulfide

238.00 242.80 4.80 1.10 Sulfide

AR433 18.10 31.00 12.90 1.67 Oxide 125.50

37.00 63.10 26.10 1.26 Oxide

AR434 126.50 131.50 5.00 0.33 Oxide 164.80

AR435 151.80 158.80 7.00 0.39 Oxide 250.00

AR436 N.S.I 183.50

AR437 N.S.I 206.00

AR438 N.S.I 224.40

AR439 126.70 143.00 16.30 1.79 Mixed 184.10 37/63 Oxide - Sulfide 146.00 152.00 6.00 2.14 Oxide

AR440 193.00 196.00 3.00 0.91 Oxide 321.90

AR441 70.00 76.30 6.30 1.34 Oxide 257.50

95.00 104.00 9.00 0.50 Mixed 33/67 Oxide - Sulfide 140.00 145.00 5.00 0.80 Oxide

AR442 50.00 56.00 6.00 0.50 Oxide 176.00

99.00 102.00 3.00 0.42 Oxide

AR443 202.70 211.70 9.00 5.44 Sulfide 211.70

including 209.90 210.90 1.00 13.95 Oxide

AR444 202.20 221.00 18.80 0.84 Mixed 240.30 73/27 Oxide Sulfide AR445 N.S.I 198.00

AR446 171.00 191.90 20.90 4.80 Mixed 280.90 44/56 Oxide - Sulfide including 188.50 190.50 2.00 12.20 Sulfide



237.30 240.30 3.00 0.78 Oxide

AR447 72.30 76.30 4.00 2.11 Oxide 146.10

AR448 61.00 75.00 14.00 0.86 Oxide 254.50

115.00 120.00 5.00 0.67 Mixed 56/44 Oxide - Sulfide AR449 N.S.I 111.00 Abandoned hole. AR450 100.80 111.00 10.20 1.21 Oxide 153.80

AR451 125.00 129.40 4.40 0.92 Oxide 286.00

192.90 198.00 5.10 1.60 Sulfide

AR452 184.00 191.00 7.00 1.70 Oxide 254.90

193.80 198.00 4.20 3.26 Oxide

206.00 226.00 20.00 4.38 Mixed 75/25 Oxide-Sulfide,

includes 1.3 meter

isolated core loss including 214.00 216.00 2.00 12.40 Sulfide

AR453 92.90 109.80 16.90 4.98 Oxide 218.40

including 98.90 100.90 2.00 17.80 Sulfide

AR454 124.20 141.20 17.00 3.26 Oxide 198.00

AR455 92.00 96.80 4.80 1.26 Oxide 153.50

AR456 168.50 178.10 9.60 1.40 Mixed 200.80 73/27 Oxide - Sulfide AR457 175.00 184.00 9.00 2.26 Sulfide 312.00

187.50 188.80 1.30 3.01 Sulfide

199.00 217.00 18.00 0.80 Sulfide

232.00 238.00 6.00 1.08 Sulfide

AR458 68.80 99.00 30.20 1.23 Mixed 238.30 65/35 Oxide - Sulfide 131.00 136.00 5.00 0.85 Sulfide

AR459 84.10 99.00 14.90 0.78 Mixed 161.00 65/35 Oxide - Sulfide AR460 58.20 59.50 1.30 3.43 Oxide 260.00

114.10 121.60 7.50 1.80 Sulfide

127.60 133.00 5.40 2.10 Sulfide

AR461 138.00 166.30 28.30 8.23 Mixed 201.80 51/49 Oxide - Sulfide including 150.00 151.00 1.00 12.15 Sulfide

including 154.00 158.00 4.00 21.09 Sulfide

including 162.00 165.00 3.00 24.95 Mixed 67/33 Oxide - Sulfide AR462 N.S.I 165.20

AR463 N.S.I 119.30

AR464 186.00 207.30 21.30 2.42 Oxide 320.00

210.50 213.50 3.00 25.88 Sulfide

including 210.50 212.50 2.00 37.25 Sulfide



240.70 252.70 12.00 0.36 Sulfide

AR465 149.00 160.70 11.70 0.78 Mixed 272.80 32/68 Oxide - Sulfide 165.70 168.70 3.00 0.37 Sulfide

186.20 195.20 9.00 1.93 Oxide

AR466 169.20 176.20 7.00 0.56 Oxide 269.50

194.20 197.40 3.20 2.34 Oxide

207.50 221.40 13.90 0.88 Oxide

224.00 233.00 9.00 0.88 Oxide

AR467 200.50 216.50 16.00 2.54 Mixed 275.40 32/68 Oxide - Sulfide 220.00 223.00 3.00 0.33 Oxide

AR468 93.10 103.20 10.10 1.71 Oxide 159.80

106.00 111.60 5.60 0.71 Mixed 68/32 Oxide - Sulfide AR469 N.S.I 96.50

AR470 261.30 273.30 12.00 0.35 Oxide 293.30

AR471 N.S.I 131.00

AR472 N.S.I 207.50

AR473 252.00 255.00 3.00 0.33 Sulfide 265.00

AR474 64.15 73.50 9.35 1.71 Oxide 182.60

79.40 87.00 7.60 0.43 Oxide

99.80 104.80 5.00 0.34 Sulfide

AR475 106.20 124.50 18.30 1.24 Oxide 262.00 Includes 0.6 meter

isolated core loss 129.50 143.40 13.90 0.66 Oxide Includes 0.3 meter

isolated core loss 197.00 201.00 4.00 0.31 Oxide

AR476 170.70 176.30 5.60 1.60 Mixed 226.50 59/41 Oxide - Sulfide 204.00 216.80 12.80 4.27 Mixed 41/59 Oxide - Sulfide AR477 149.80 152.90 3.10 2.71 Oxide 271.20

170.50 175.00 4.50 0.73 Oxide

190.00 191.00 1.00 3.69 Sulfide

263.60 266.60 3.00 0.41 Sulfide

AR478 N.S.I 100.00

AR479 195.50 205.80 10.30 2.18 Sulfide 288.20

210.80 223.40 12.60 1.09 Mixed 63/37 Oxide - Sulfide 234.00 240.80 6.80 1.11 Oxide

259.20 267.80 8.60 0.68 Mixed 71/29 Oxide - Sulfide AR480 230.50 234.80 4.30 0.89 Oxide 302.00

238.60 241.70 3.10 0.41 Oxide

245.50 258.80 13.30 0.66 Oxide

AR481 84.50 92.80 8.30 1.80 Oxide 247.70

96.80 114.40 17.60 1.22 Oxide

AR482 151.50 188.40 36.90 2.72 Oxide 212.30

AR483 192.60 195.60 3.00 0.93 Oxide 250.00

AR484 176.30 196.60 20.30 1.75 Mixed 316.60 33/67 Oxide - Sulfide 200.10 203.60 3.50 0.77 Oxide

227.60 238.30 10.70 0.68 Sulfide

259.40 262.40 3.00 0.73 Oxide

AR485 164.30 169.90 5.60 1.00 Oxide 242.40

172.90 184.60 11.70 1.07 Oxide

215.60 220.60 5.00 0.35 Oxide

AR486 109.90 116.90 7.00 1.22 Oxide 254.00

AR487 79.80 83.80 4.00 0.47 Oxide 309.30

88.80 93.80 5.00 0.51 Oxide

246.90 257.90 11.00 2.71 Sulfide

AR488 147.50 181.10 33.60 2.06 Mixed 195.50 68/32 Oxide - Sulfide AR489 84.80 136.50 51.70 1.37 Mixed 208.40 68/32 Oxide - Sulfide 142.50 153.50 11.00 0.82 Oxide

AR490 N.S.I 293.00

AR491 140.10 140.80 0.70 4.43 Oxide 240.00

155.80 160.40 4.60 0.47 Oxide

AR492 118.10 149.00 30.90 1.62 Mixed 214.20 74/26 Oxide - Sulfide including 119.10 120.10 1.00 17.15 Oxide



153.00 158.50 5.50 0.76 Oxide

174.00 183.50 9.50 3.57 Oxide

AR493 N.S.I 130.00 SRK Piezometer water

well AR494 179.70 206.00 26.30 2.89 Mixed 331.60 73/27 Oxide - Sulfide including 181.70 183.70 2.00 16.08 Sulfide



220.60 224.80 4.20 0.49 Mixed 52/48 Oxide - Sulfide 235.80 239.80 4.00 0.39 Oxide

AR495 121.30 140.00 18.70 0.96 Oxide 268.40

AR496 72.30 75.30 3.00 0.82 Oxide 213.00

95.20 99.20 4.00 0.85 Oxide

105.20 111.20 6.00 0.40 Oxide

195.00 202.00 7.00 0.72 Sulfide

AR497 199.90 218.70 18.80 0.81 Oxide 288.30

227.00 232.60 5.60 0.73 Oxide

242.00 249.70 7.70 0.49 Oxide

268.70 271.70 3.00 0.41 Oxide

AR498 175.90 184.70 8.80 0.66 Oxide 260.60

187.70 197.90 10.20 0.54 Oxide

AR499 114.00 117.00 3.00 1.11 Oxide 270.00

127.40 131.50 4.10 0.56 Oxide

134.80 139.80 5.00 0.74 Oxide

181.00 190.20 9.20 1.73 Mixed 67/33 Oxide - Sulfide AR500 199.50 204.40 4.90 3.67 Sulfide 278.00

224.50 229.40 4.90 0.34 Mixed 41/59 Oxide - Sulfide AR501 210.70 225.60 14.90 1.81 Oxide 275.50

AR502 212.90 218.50 5.60 0.45 Sulfide 223.50

AR503 107.90 138.20 30.30 1.95 Oxide 230.10

including 111.50 112.50 1.00 13.70 Oxide

AR504 200.00 228.00 28.00 2.80 Sulfide 310.60

including 226.00 227.00 1.00 14.00 Sulfide



264.60 267.60 3.00 0.39 Oxide

AR505 195.50 205.50 10.00 2.20 Mixed 305.10 70/30 Oxide - Sulfide 225.70 228.70 3.00 0.84 Sulfide

256.20 261.10 4.90 0.42 Oxide

271.90 275.90 4.00 0.44 Mixed 50/50 Oxide - Sulfide 279.40 283.40 4.00 0.51 Oxide

AR506 39.30 48.40 9.10 0.46 Oxide 302.00

98.00 103.90 5.90 0.46 Oxide

AR507 N.S.I 331.60

AR508 192.50 213.20 20.70 0.74 Oxide 275.10

217.80 218.80 1.00 4.62 Sulfide

AR509 174.00 188.40 14.40 3.38 Mixed 230.00 50/50 Oxide - Sulfide including 182.00 182.70 0.70 11.60 Sulfide

AR510 197.70 209.80 12.10 1.51 Oxide 272.20

215.80 220.80 5.00 0.44 Mixed 40/60 Oxide - Sulfide AR511 N.S.I 413.00

AR512 164.40 172.40 8.00 1.90 Oxide 293.00

175.40 178.40 3.00 0.66 Oxide

204.80 220.20 15.40 0.76 Mixed 64/36 Oxide - Sulfide 238.30 248.30 10.00 0.81 Oxide

AR513 N.S.I 113.20 Abandoned hole. AR514 160.00 213.00 53.00 2.46 Mixed 272.00 70/30 Oxide - Sulfide including 191.00 191.80 0.80 11.55 Sulfide

AR515 178.00 201.70 23.70 1.76 Mixed 271.10 62/38 Oxide - Sulfide,

includes 0.9 meter

isolated core loss AR516 N.S.I 289.10

AR517 71.50 75.50 4.00 0.30 Oxide 250.40

151.00 163.90 12.90 3.77 Oxide

including 159.00 161.00 2.00 12.30 Oxide

AR518 150.10 178.40 28.30 2.22 Oxide 200.00

AR519 N.S.I 85.00 Abandoned hole. AR520 N.S.I 258.10

AR521 171.80 181.80 10.00 0.97 Mixed 220.10 53/47 Oxide - Sulfide AR522 120.50 123.50 3.00 0.70 Oxide 230.50

AR523 108.00 112.00 4.00 0.69 Sulfide 246.30

127.00 136.60 9.60 1.01 Sulfide

AR524 168.80 182.10 13.30 3.95 Sulfide 209.30

including 175.50 176.50 1.00 11.90 Sulfide

AR525 211.20 230.80 19.60 1.27 Mixed 250.80 59/41 Oxide - Sulfide,

includes 1.1 meter

isolated core loss AR526 206.60 224.00 17.40 1.27 Mixed 232.00 39/61 Oxide - Sulfide AR527 122.00 130.00 8.00 2.39 Oxide 172.60

139.20 144.10 4.90 1.65 Oxide

AR528 189.00 200.30 11.30 0.75 Oxide 226.90

AR529 152.00 170.00 18.00 0.87 Oxide 210.00

AR530 N.S.I 152.20 Abandoned hole. AR531 146.30 152.30 6.00 0.52 Oxide 266.00

AR532 94.50 106.20 11.70 1.65 Oxide 182.00

109.00 114.00 5.00 0.35 Sulfide

131.50 135.00 3.50 0.60 Mixed 51/49 Oxide - Sulfide 142.00 153.00 11.00 0.38 Oxide

AR533 16.50 47.00 30.50 1.52 Oxide 178.00

AR534 92.50 150.30 57.80 1.68 Sulfide 166.20

AR535 129.70 158.40 28.70 1.91 Mixed 215.00 73/27 Oxide - Sulfide 162.60 165.70 3.10 0.90 Oxide

174.40 178.50 4.10 0.62 Oxide

AR536 110.60 166.40 55.80 2.38 Mixed 187.60 56/44 Oxide - Sulfide including 144.30 145.30 1.00 10.30 Sulfide



184.60 185.60 1.00 5.45 Sulfide

AR537 127.50 173.20 45.70 1.42 Oxide 230.00

179.10 186.30 7.20 2.93 Sulfide

AR538 89.00 112.70 23.70 3.63 Oxide 166.00 98.00 - 101.40 Sulfide including 90.10 91.00 0.90 11.50 Oxide

AR539 169.50 196.10 26.60 1.61 Sulfide 211.20

202.10 206.10 4.00 1.39 Sulfide

AR540 130.60 164.80 34.20 2.78 Oxide 171.10

AR541 101.90 117.60 15.70 3.29 Mixed 174.40 54/46 Oxide - Sulfide 134.70 136.00 1.30 6.15 Oxide

AR542 100.20 119.00 18.80 3.13 Oxide 149.00

including 108.00 109.00 1.00 10.35 Oxide

AR543 182.80 187.20 4.40 0.64 Oxide 223.00 Includes 0.3 meter

isolated core loss AR544 130.30 157.40 27.10 5.24 Mixed 192.50 56/44 Oxide - Sulfide including 138.30 139.10 0.80 12.30 Sulfide

including 147.00 148.00 1.00 23.00 Oxide

AR545 190.40 200.00 9.60 1.53 Sulfide 275.00

207.00 219.00 12.00 0.66 Oxide

222.00 226.00 4.00 1.97 Mixed 57/43 Oxide - Sulfide 228.70 232.80 4.10 0.41 Mixed 59/41 Oxide - Sulfide AR546 87.80 91.40 3.60 1.50 Sulfide 139.00

AR547 232.10 241.00 8.90 1.25 Sulfide 347.00

256.00 273.20 17.20 1.05 Oxide

AR548 185.70 203.70 18.00 1.16 Mixed 234.90 31/69 Oxide - Sulfide 208.70 223.00 14.30 0.41 Oxide

AR549 247.20 253.10 5.90 0.65 Oxide 321.50

273.00 285.00 12.00 0.71 Sulfide

AR550 95.00 104.70 9.70 0.82 Oxide 261.70

142.00 151.00 9.00 0.46 Oxide

AR551 124.50 146.00 21.50 2.51 Oxide 248.00 Includes 0.5 meter

isolated core loss 177.00 186.90 9.90 1.25 Oxide

AR552 N.S.I 391.50

AR553 N.S.I 311.10

AR554 170.80 200.50 29.70 1.60 Oxide 231.40 Includes 1.4 meter

isolated core loss AR555 92.30 99.30 7.00 1.20 Oxide 137.90

119.80 130.80 11.00 1.51 Sulfide

AR556 196.10 219.00 22.90 1.26 Oxide 237.30

AR557 N.S.I 347.00

AR558 149.10 176.70 27.60 5.20 Mixed 204.00 63/37 Oxide - Sulfide,

includes 0.7 meter

isolated core loss including 160.40 164.60 4.20 13.66 Mixed 48/52 Oxide - Sulfide AR559 246.20 250.60 4.40 0.63 Mixed 332.30 48/52 Oxide - Sulfide 262.50 265.50 3.00 0.61 Sulfide

280.00 284.00 4.00 0.62 Sulfide

AR560 16.50 46.80 30.30 2.19 Mixed 98.60 49/51 Oxide - Sulfide 49.80 57.10 7.30 1.38 Mixed 42/58 Oxide - Sulfide 86.80 95.50 8.70 0.70 Oxide

AR561 202.00 210.30 8.30 2.35 Mixed 259.00 54/46 Oxide - Sulfide,

includes 0.5 meter

isolated core loss AR562 164.20 205.30 41.10 1.92 Mixed 256.50 70/30 Oxide - Sulfide AR563 24.00 34.20 10.20 1.60 Oxide 130.00

37.20 65.60 28.40 1.10 Oxide

AR564 251.70 256.80 5.10 1.08 Mixed 304.00 51/49 Oxide - Sulfide AR565 231.00 234.00 3.00 0.96 Oxide 330.60

AR566 2.70 41.00 38.30 1.65 Mixed 107.50 75/25 Oxide - Sulfide 43.90 52.00 8.10 0.93 Oxide

AR567 162.40 167.00 4.60 0.33 Oxide 230.00

AR568 160.20 167.00 6.80 0.49 Oxide 258.40

217.80 220.80 3.00 2.51 Oxide

226.10 229.10 3.00 0.67 Oxide

AR569 81.40 111.80 30.40 2.63 Oxide 143.50 Includes 0.8 meter

isolated core loss including 105.20 106.20 1.00 10.30 Sulfide

AR570 145.00 150.40 5.40 5.73 Mixed 269.20 46/54 Oxide - Sulfide including 145.00 145.80 0.80 11.40 Oxide



157.40 166.00 8.60 4.00 Sulfide

including 164.00 165.00 1.00 14.10 Sulfide



175.00 204.60 29.60 1.60 Mixed 59/41 Oxide - Sulfide 208.70 224.80 16.10 1.93 Mixed 52/48 Oxide - Sulfide AR571 94.00 116.80 22.80 1.34 Oxide 125.50

AR572 197.30 202.30 5.00 0.39 Oxide 300.00

206.60 215.60 9.00 0.64 Oxide Includes 0.5 meter

isolated core loss 270.00 276.00 6.00 0.35 Oxide

AR573 189.70 201.10 11.40 3.22 Mixed 277.70 38/62 Oxide - Sulfide 211.40 215.00 3.60 1.98 Sulfide

221.70 225.70 4.00 0.58 Sulfide

232.80 240.50 7.70 0.85 Mixed 48/52 Oxide - Sulfide AR574 N.S.I 185.80

AR575 N.S.I 184.60

AR576 151.00 165.00 14.00 0.55 Oxide 179.10 Includes 0.3 meter

isolated core loss AR577 161.60 166.80 5.20 1.64 Oxide 169.80

AR578 N.S.I 114.50



Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All

thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Çakmaktepe Extension drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension Project (Ardich), including 28.3 meters at 8.23 g/t Au", October 5, 2022.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.

Table 3: Drill Collar Coordinates Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip End of Hole (m) AR428 463406.97 4366890.30 1228.47 220 -80 229.40 AR429 463626.30 4366351.00 1289.18 250 -70 196.40 AR430 463203.05 4366569.49 1347.97 220 -60 173.00 AR431 462809.30 4367110.00 1310.39 220 -70 149.70 AR432 463694.60 4367227.00 1208.49 0 -90 334.50 AR433 463122.90 4367255.00 1216.10 260 -80 125.50 AR434 463203.60 4366569.00 1348.78 0 -90 164.80 AR435 463310.20 4366901.00 1250.25 220 -65 250.00 AR436 463448.20 4366337.00 1338.24 220 -80 183.50 AR437 463562.97 4366361.42 1293.26 220 -80 206.00 AR438 463203.62 4366569.18 1347.87 40 -70 224.40 AR439 463706.62 4366475.35 1293.01 220 -70 184.10 AR440 463645.36 4367257.19 1200.95 60 -70 321.90 AR441 464224.06 4366590.32 1355.88 340 -75 257.50 AR442 463125.30 4366698.97 1337.58 220 -60 176.00 AR443 463513.81 4366801.55 1214.09 220 -60 211.70 AR444 463438.27 4366862.91 1221.73 230 -80 240.30 AR445 463446.59 4366407.43 1313.96 0 -90 198.00 AR446 463718.80 4366612.80 1273.34 310 -80 280.90 AR447 463353.16 4367401.06 1139.47 100 -60 146.10 AR448 464224.02 4366588.74 1355.93 85 -75 254.50 AR449 463750.86 4366659.63 1251.62 165 -80 111.00 AR450 463365.60 4366514.00 1307.50 0 -90 153.80 AR451 463644.90 4367257.00 1201.07 0 -90 286.00 AR452 463677.87 4366570.96 1271.93 320 -80 254.90 AR453 463471.28 4367443.96 1107.31 215 -65 218.40 AR454 463387.54 4366949.65 1226.61 110 -85 198.00 AR455 463397.19 4366579.15 1278.35 0 -90 153.50 AR456 463719.41 4366876.41 1222.67 75 -70 200.80 AR457 463644.92 4367257.72 1201.54 240 -80 312.00 AR458 464096.64 4366539.01 1354.38 130 -85 238.30 AR459 463257.50 4366689.00 1293.08 0 -90 161.00 AR460 463468.10 4367446.00 1107.48 260 -70 260.00 AR461 463637.00 4366678.00 1238.55 100 -70 201.80 AR462 463170.90 4366786.00 1299.73 0 -90 165.20 AR463 463663.50 4366496.00 1271.22 40 -80 119.30 AR464 463697.70 4367224.00 1207.58 240 -70 320.00 AR465 463464.40 4367479.00 1108.93 0 -90 272.80 AR466 463916.80 4366525.00 1354.33 170 -80 269.50 AR467 463367.40 4366855.00 1242.21 150 -85 275.40 AR468 463334.30 4366687.00 1270.36 220 -70 159.80 AR469 463664.20 4366495.00 1270.93 40 -80 96.50 AR470 463786.50 4367198.00 1210.99 280 -80 293.30 AR471 463999.30 4366911.00 1240.24 25 -75 131.00 AR472 463405.20 4366660.00 1259.31 220 -70 207.50 AR473 463511.90 4367504.00 1131.69 270 -85 265.00 AR474 464066.90 4366658.00 1307.14 150 -75 182.60 AR475 463999.00 4366481.00 1362.56 0 -90 262.00 AR476 463646.40 4366620.00 1250.82 220 -70 226.50 AR477 463787.00 4367198.00 1212.78 0 -90 271.20 AR478 463575.00 4367457.00 1153.95 15 -80 100.00 AR479 463576.00 4367454.00 1154.11 240 -70 288.20 AR480 463971.90 4366457.00 1376.60 270 -75 302.00 AR481 463630.80 4366431.00 1266.54 0 -80 247.70 AR482 463444.90 4366798.00 1225.07 0 -75 212.30 AR483 463633.92 4366564.01 1255.45 0 -90 250.00 AR484 463532.00 4367452.17 1134.93 250 -80 316.60 AR485 464207.90 4366747.46 1305.24 50 -75 242.40 AR486 463622.90 4366517.00 1252.46 270 -70 254.00 AR487 463543.36 4367395.39 1146.03 70 -80 309.30 AR488 463444.99 4366797.94 1224.85 0 -90 195.50 AR489 463691.45 4366430.99 1296.49 80 -80 208.40 AR490 463453.94 4367535.60 1104.37 270 -85 293.00 AR491 464206.31 4366746.34 1305.52 0 -90 240.00 AR492 463623.09 4366516.75 1252.78 0 -90 214.20 AR493 463362.63 4366930.88 1234.71 0 -90 130.00 AR494 463633.44 4367321.20 1189.82 220 -80 331.60 AR495 463674.92 4366293.49 1313.76 300 -85 268.40 AR496 464381.46 4366585.90 1387.01 325 -75 213.00 AR497 463967.10 4366379.94 1416.48 0 -90 288.30 AR498 463319.29 4366953.76 1236.76 0 -90 260.60 AR499 464270.03 4366504.13 1414.42 290 -70 270.00 AR500 463632.38 4367323.29 1189.77 140 -80 278.00 AR501 463916.04 4366406.52 1397.62 180 -80 275.50 AR502 463807.60 4366453.00 1341.48 30 -75 223.50 AR503 463494.70 4366536.00 1266.12 0 -90 230.10 AR504 463599.06 4367386.15 1166.95 150 -80 310.60 AR505 463721.11 4367194.86 1209.65 0 -90 305.10 AR506 462981.76 4366851.67 1329.50 220 -70 302.00 AR507 463693.43 4367392.53 1168.57 0 -90 331.60 AR508 463695.94 4367226.34 1207.55 180 -80 275.10 AR509 463456.19 4366739.72 1234.36 220 -75 230.00 AR510 463646.26 4367260.31 1200.87 150 -80 272.20 AR511 463541.67 4367549.90 1140.02 0 -90 413.00 AR512 463808.25 4366452.40 1341.47 30 -75 293.00 AR513 463611.00 4366625.91 1238.29 0 -90 113.20 AR514 463513.90 4366801.00 1213.94 70 -60 272.00 AR515 463637.90 4366676.67 1240.33 255 -85 271.10 AR516 463326.10 4367532.00 1111.68 70 -75 289.10 AR517 463955.50 4366561.00 1334.01 175 -70 250.40 AR518 463512.90 4366801.00 1214.52 0 -90 200.00 AR519 463610.74 4366627.26 1238.07 0 -90 85.00 AR520 463292.37 4366801.79 1267.84 0 -90 258.10 AR521 463565.04 4366632.93 1229.64 0 -90 220.10 AR522 463380.58 4366789.44 1243.04 220 -60 230.50 AR523 463330.83 4367529.71 1111.64 190 -75 246.30 AR524 463574.34 4366689.71 1218.68 310 -80 209.30 AR525 463379.92 4366792.76 1242.88 130 -80 250.80 AR526 463439.58 4366860.74 1221.77 230 -70 232.00 AR527 463747.05 4366662.50 1251.67 120 -70 172.60 AR528 463457.05 4366736.25 1234.37 130 -85 226.90 AR529 463461.16 4366674.39 1245.71 220 -85 210.00 AR530 463610.64 4366623.67 1236.68 220 -70 152.20 AR531 463532.91 4366679.31 1230.09 220 -60 266.00 AR532 463016.51 4367076.87 1257.68 100 -80 182.00 AR533 463058.53 4367180.64 1235.00 180 -75 178.00 AR534 463201.32 4367121.17 1222.92 180 -70 166.20 AR535 463280.05 4367015.82 1223.11 60 -80 215.00 AR536 463477.17 4366900.98 1208.45 190 -80 187.60 AR537 463279.72 4367015.51 1224.76 0 -90 230.00 AR538 463425.49 4366995.89 1209.03 320 -70 166.00 AR539 463211.19 4367051.72 1228.43 170 -70 211.20 AR540 463494.73 4366937.87 1199.80 80 -75 171.10 AR541 463173.31 4367080.70 1231.37 170 -80 174.40 AR542 463466.47 4366967.77 1203.15 270 -70 149.00 AR543 463101.94 4367008.63 1256.26 70 -80 223.00 AR544 463466.51 4366967.55 1203.14 200 -70 192.50 AR545 463599.73 4367384.47 1167.10 160 -70 275.00 AR546 463200.72 4366879.28 1268.55 0 -90 139.00 AR547 463633.92 4367326.89 1189.51 30 -80 347.00 AR548 463365.39 4366926.56 1234.88 245 -80 234.90 AR549 463599.65 4367384.92 1167.10 0 -90 321.50 AR550 463181.36 4366945.17 1253.00 0 -90 261.70 AR551 463386.79 4366953.26 1227.06 220 -80 248.00 AR552 463637.43 4367433.91 1162.55 0 -90 391.50 AR553 463598.63 4367385.80 1166.81 70 -80 311.10 AR554 463331.29 4366952.67 1236.52 250 -75 231.40 AR555 463245.81 4367158.41 1215.91 0 -90 137.90 AR556 463406.18 4366889.57 1228.72 260 -80 237.30 AR557 463767.05 4367318.34 1186.95 0 -90 347.00 AR558 463515.92 4366801.68 1214.02 300 -80 204.00 AR559 463552.32 4367485.48 1144.85 255 -75 332.30 AR560 463440.74 4367084.39 1185.98 0 -90 98.60 AR561 463457.84 4366734.98 1233.88 320 -80 259.00 AR562 463514.60 4366746.42 1222.47 45 -75 256.50 AR563 463364.42 4367107.39 1195.39 120 -80 130.00 AR564 463592.79 4367429.80 1160.64 260 -80 304.00 AR565 463834.03 4367236.63 1202.73 0 -90 330.60 AR566 463426.46 4367118.89 1182.99 330 -80 107.50 AR567 463942.64 4366963.15 1229.19 300 -80 230.00 AR568 463888.43 4367030.40 1213.80 280 -75 258.40 AR569 463478.76 4367057.23 1186.27 60 -60 143.50 AR570 463545.41 4367395.11 1146.72 0 -90 269.20 AR571 463193.14 4367182.33 1217.94 0 -90 125.50 AR572 463758.99 4367243.70 1204.85 0 -90 300.00 AR573 463672.52 4367242.06 1205.12 240 -80 277.70 AR574 463345.84 4367577.95 1097.15 255 -80 185.80 AR575 463899.11 4366966.44 1223.68 20 -70 184.60 AR576 463931.27 4367014.17 1219.88 0 -70 179.10 AR577 463812.25 4366895.75 1227.52 50 -90 169.80 AR578 463997.63 4366807.88 1260.67 350 -85 114.50

