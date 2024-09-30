SSC Security Services Corp. Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies

REGINA, SK, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company) (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to commercial, industrial and public sector clients across Canada, announced today that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail for 2024.

Published in its Report on Business magazine, the Globe and Mail annually ranks over 400 participating private and public businesses based on three-year revenue growth. SSC earned its spot (ranked 130th out of 416 Canadian companies ranked) with three-year growth of 326%.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's top growing companies," said Chairman and CEO Doug Emsley. "As we continue our focus on creating value for our shareholders, it's important to also recognize the amazing contributions that our over 3000 employees make to growing our company every day. Thank-you to each of them and thank-you to our dedicated customers as well."

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

ABOUT CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES RANKING

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 416 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca

For further information, please contact: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brett Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, (306) 347-1242, [email protected]