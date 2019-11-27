SRG Mining Receives Mining Permit For Its Lola Graphite Project

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") today is pleased to announce it has been formally awarded the mining permit for its Lola graphite project (the "Project") near the town of Lola in eastern Guinea, West Africa. The fifteen (15) year renewable permit was officially granted by the Government of Guinea through presidential decree in conformity with the Company's request of March 22, 2019.

"We are very pleased with the efforts and professionalism demonstrated by the Government of Guinea in support of this Project. We see this as a reflection of the maturity of Guinea as a mining jurisdiction who recognizes the importance of diversifying its mining resources." "With the receipt of the mining permit, we will now work closely with the Government in order to negotiate and finalize a mining convention in accordance with the mining regulations" said Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, President and COO of SRG Mining.

ABOUT SRG MINING

SRG Mining is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srgmining.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "continue", "progress", "reasonable", "established", "has", "demonstrate", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "might". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits including the accuracy of the current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates) and mine plans for the Company's mining operations (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics); (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets including permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations being consistent with expectations and projections; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices, finding offtake takers and potential clients and other risks and factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A of the Company and which is available at www.sedar.com, all of which should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE SRG Mining Inc.

For further information: Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, Email: ugo.landry.tolszczuk@srgmining.com; Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, Email: benoit.lasalle@srgmining.com

Related Links

http://www.srgmining.com

