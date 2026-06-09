Square Peg Communications and VIAVI Solutions Join Forces to Advance 5G NTN Testing

Combining deep satellite communications expertise with world-class 3GPP test leadership to accelerate 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Square Peg Communications, the company that enables the emulation and testing of complex satellite and hybrid networks, today announced a strategic partnership with VIAVI Solutions to deliver advanced test capabilities for the rapidly emerging 5G NTN market.

As satellite and terrestrial communications converge under global 3GPP standards, network operators, chipset vendors, device manufacturers and infrastructure providers face new validation challenges. 5G NTN introduces a new class of performance requirements beyond traditional terrestrial mobile testing, including large Doppler frequency shifts, long propagation delays, moving satellite handovers and hybrid terrestrial-satellite interoperability.

The collaboration brings together Square Peg's long-standing expertise in satellite communications and channel emulation, combined with VIAVI's leadership in wireless test and optimization, including deep experience supporting 3GPP technology evolution from 3G through 5G and beyond. Developers can emulate end-to-end 3GPP network, channel and device connectivity -- using the Square Peg RLS-2100 emulator to recreate the physical channel conditions and the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester to simulate the user equipment.

"As commercial interest in Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity, LEO constellations and integrated terrestrial-space networks continue to accelerate, robust test environments are becoming essential to successful deployment," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless, Security and Applications Business Unit, VIAVI. "This partnership provides customers with access to comprehensive validation capabilities designed to de-risk product development, accelerating their time to market."

"Square Peg Communications built its reputation on solving complex satellite communications challenges," said Michael Gertsman, President, Square Peg Communications. "We are partnering with VIAVI to combine trusted satcom expertise with one of the most respected names in wireless conformance and performance testing. Together, we are uniquely positioned to support the next wave of 5G NTN deployment."

VIAVI plays a central role in the global wireless ecosystem, enabling chipset makers, device vendors and network operators with trusted solutions for standards validation, protocol testing, RF performance and wireless field testing. Combined with Square Peg's expertise in realistic, in-lab satellite link emulation and space-network dynamics, the partnership creates a powerful end-to-end NTN test platform.

The joint offering of the Square Peg RLS-2100 paired with the VIAVI TM500 will support a variety of use cases including:

gNodeB and network infrastructure testing

5G NTN NR validation

Satellite channel and mobility emulation

Beam and satellite handover scenarios

Hybrid terrestrial/NTN service continuity validation

Pre-certification and standards-based verification

Square Peg Communications and VIAVI are committed to helping the industry validate the performance, interoperability and resilience of next-generation NTN systems with confidence.

Learn more about the combined solution at https://squarepeg.ca.

About Square Peg Communications

Square Peg Communications specializes in satellite systems engineering and the development and manufacture of DSP-based ground, airborne and spaceborne satellite communications products for customers worldwide. Led by a senior team with many decades of industry experience, Square Peg has a proven track record of delivering state-of-the-art mobile satellite solutions including the industry-leading RLS-2100 radio link simulator, satellite terminal qualification equipment, satellite modems, and earth stations. Learn more at www.squarepeg.ca or on LinkedIn.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Square Peg Communications Inc.

[email protected]