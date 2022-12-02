SQI Diagnostics Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement with Insider Participation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a leader in the science of lung health that develops and manufactures respiratory health and precision medicine tests, microarray diagnostics, today announced that it has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 11,111,112 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $1 million. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Two insiders of the Company, who are control persons, subscribed for all 11,111,112 issued under the first tranche of the Private Placement. The issuances of Units to such insiders pursuant to the Private Placement are considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Company intends to complete the second tranche of the Private Placement on or about December 8, 2022, by issuing up to an additional 1,666,666 Units on the terms set out above for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $150,000.

The Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The securities issued pursuant to the first tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring April 2, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

SQI intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund the Company's product commercialization and manufacturing programs, sales and marketing and for general working capital purposes.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a leader in the science of lung health. The Company develops and manufactures respiratory health and precision medicine tests that run on SQI's fully automated systems. The Company is developing tests to simplify and improve COVID-19 antibody monitoring, Rapid Acute Lung Injury testing, donor organ transplant informatics, and immunological protein and antibody testing. SQI Diagnostics is driven to create and market life-saving testing technologies that help more people in more places live longer, healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "will", "may", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the Private Placement, the timing and size of any subsequent tranches under the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to obtain necessary regulator and stock exchange approvals for the Private Placement, general economic and market factors, competition, the development and commercialization of the Company's diagnostics tests, the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption, and the factors detailed in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what we consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to us, there can be no assurance that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and our assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

