SQI Diagnostics Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics, today announced that effective August 27, 2021, it has granted an aggregate of 3,385,000 stock options ("Options") to a consultant and certain employees and officers of the Company under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Plan"). The goal of the grant of Options is to align the interests of the Company's employees, officers and directors with those of shareholders. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.175.

The Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on March 31, 2021. The Options have a term of 5 years and vest over a maximum period of 36 months. Following the grant of Options, there will be 15,300,819 Options outstanding. There are currently 362,530,239 shares outstanding.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that is leading the way in healthcare utilizing state-of-the-art technology to rapidly diagnose, triage and provide medical insights to patients. We strive to improve people's lives and assist their healthcare providers by providing quality clinical health information backed by years of research and clinical data. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

