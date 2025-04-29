Spyne Taps Industry Expert Dave Purgason to Lead US Expansion Amid Major Growth Acceleration

Spyne establishes US headquarters in Dallas, Texas , to build strategic partnerships and drive expansion in the US automotive market.

Plans to scale dealership footprint to 4,000 rooftops by the end of 2025.

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Spyne, a leading automotive AI solutions provider, announced the appointment of Dave Purgason as Head of Business, US, as it establishes its new regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas. In this role, Dave will lead Spyne's expansion efforts across the US automotive market, focusing on large dealership groups and OEM partnerships.

As Spyne establishes US HQ in Dallas, Dave Purgason and Sanjay Varnwal gear up to redefine auto retail at scale.

As part of its US expansion, Spyne plans to hire 25+ employees across key functions, including sales, client success, OEM partnerships, and strategic leadership roles. The sales team will be deployed across major DMAs to drive customer acquisition and strengthen regional presence.

Dave brings over three decades of operational excellence in the automotive industry. At Cox Auto Trader, CallRevu, and TRUECar, he led record-setting growth, scaled dealer networks, and developed deep OEM relationships, making him a key asset to Spyne's US leadership team.

"We're excited to have Dave onboard as we double down on the US market after raising $16M in Series A. His deep industry expertise and proven leadership will be key in scaling Spyne's AI innovations, expanding our dealership footprint, and cementing our leadership in digital automotive retail," said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Spyne.

"With 5x growth in the last 15 months, Spyne has proved its product-market fit. And, I'm thrilled to join Spyne at such a pivotal time, as our AI solutions are redefining the customer journey for dealers—digitizing their operations, and enhancing efficiency. I look forward to driving our US expansion and building scalable, long-lasting partnerships," said Dave Purgason, Head of Business, US.

Spyne recently closed $16 million in Series A funding from Vertex Ventures, Accel, and other marquee investors. With a strong global presence in 47+ countries, Spyne's US expansion will be crucial in its journey to redefine the global digital vehicle retail market.

About Spyne:

Spyne is a leading deep-tech AI platform revolutionizing the global automotive industry. What started as an AI-powered visual merchandising solution has evolved rapidly into a full-stack, AI-driven automotive retail platform, enabling dealerships to seamlessly manage the entire vehicle lifecycle, from sourcing to sale.

For more information, visit www.spyne.ai

