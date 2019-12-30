SpruceLand Provides Update on Dissolution

EDMONTON, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - SpruceLand Properties Inc. ("SpruceLand" or the "Corporation") today announced that it still anticipates being in a position to complete its dissolution in 2023. Originally, it had anticipated being able to dissolve in 2018 after establishment of a reserve fund that would cover post-dissolution costs for up to six years. The Corporation has dispensed with the concept of a reserve fund and is instead deferring dissolution until 2023 by which time the statutory limit of significant potential liabilities will have passed.

About SpruceLand

On March 10, 2016, by special resolution at a meeting of the Corporation's shareholders, the Corporation obtained approval to, among other things, liquidate its assets, discharge its liabilities, distribute its remaining property in one or more distributions to its shareholders and to subsequently dissolve pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements"). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and do not take into account the effect of events or other factors occurring or arising after the statements are made. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

