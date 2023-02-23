Sprouts Farmers Market Includes Good Flour Co. Products as Part of Gluten-Free Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that GFCO is participating in U.S. based Sprouts Farmers Market's gluten-free awareness campaign. The campaign provides general information about switching to gluten-free and tips for shopping gluten-free. In then highlights certain gluten-free products including GFCO's Artisan Fried Chicken Mix and Artisan Fish Batter. The campaign can be found here: https://www.sprouts.com/healthy-living/gluten-free-goodness/.

GFCO initially launched its products at Sprouts on December 9, 2022. Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, with nearly 380 stores in 23 states.

"This is further good news that GFCO's products are a part of this campaign by Sprouts. These super food blends are perfect for those who want to eat gluten-free but are also a tasty alternative for those shoppers who just want less gluten in their diet. GFCO will continue to grow its brand recognition in the United States through promotions like these," states Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to demand for GFCO's products, benefits of the retail arrangement with Sprouts, the addition of further products to Sprouts stores and GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

