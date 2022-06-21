Sprott Capital Partners Selects Katipult DealFlow for Automating Capital Markets Deal Operations

CALGARY, AB, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that Sprott Capital Partners has chosen to use Katipult DealFlow to modernize its processes around financings. Sprott Capital Partners LP ("SCP"), a division of Sprott Inc. was formed in 2017 to provide a comprehensive suite of capital raising and advisory solutions to natural resources companies. In a short period of time, SCP has become a trusted partner to corporate and institutional clients by leading and completing a number of financings and M&A advisory mandates. Leveraging its deep sector expertise, longstanding relationships and best-in-class execution capabilities, SCP is uniquely positioned to deliver successful financial and strategic outcomes to its clients.

"At Sprott Capital Partners, financings are an important and growing part of our business. Our standing in the industry means we are frequently the dealer of choice for the natural resources space. As such, it is crucial that we modernize our processes to improve efficiency and create a better experience for both investors and issuers. We're confident that Katipult DealFlow – which has been specifically designed for managing deal workflow and is already widely used in the Canadian IIROC dealer community – will allow us to achieve this," says Lisa Edwards, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Sprott Capital Partners.

Katipult DealFlow is an industry-leading solution that functions as the operating system for investment capital. DealFlow simplifies and personalizes the signing experience for investors by creating an intelligent digital subdoc from the legal agreement prepared by issuer counsel, eliminating 85 percent of not-in-good-order documents. This speeds up the entire deal's process flow while saving internal resources on the part of compliance teams, equity capital management teams, and investment advisors. It also leads to a superior experience on the part of investors, with issuers also being able to secure their capital quicker.

"We are pleased to welcome Sprott Capital Partners into the expanding community of financial companies using DealFlow to bring their processes into the digital era. DealFlow is used by firms like Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Echelon Wealth Partners, Cormark Securities, and TSX Trust. Sprott Capital Partners makes an excellent addition to our customer portfolio," says Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

About Katipult

Katipult ( www.katipult.com ) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

