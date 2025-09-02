SprintRay Acquires EnvisionTEC Dental Product Portfolio, Expanding Commitment to 3D Printing in Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- SprintRay, the global leader in dental 3D printing, today announced the acquisition of the EnvisionTEC/ETEC (formerly part of Desktop Health) portfolio of dental products, including its patents, trademarks, inventory and other intellectual property related to its dental materials and 3D printing technologies. This strategic move underscores SprintRay's unwavering focus on dentistry and reinforces its commitment to providing dental professionals with advanced, reliable hardware and regulatory-compliant resins.

With EnvisionTEC, SprintRay attains a portfolio of technologies from one of the early entrants of 3D printing in dentistry. Over the last 20+ years, EnvisionTEC developed more than 200 patents spanning 3D printing hardware and materials, while building a strong customer base of dental labs and practices worldwide. Its portfolio includes platforms such as patented cDLM (continuous digital light manufacturing) technology in Envision One, and under the Desktop Health brand, expanded to the Einstein DLP printer line, and materials such as FDA 510(k) Class II cleared, CE Marked, and MDR Class I certified Flexcera, a hybrid nanoceramic resin for 3D printing dental prosthetics. With this transaction, SprintRay is integrating a significant body of intellectual property, proven technologies, and an established customer base to strengthen its offerings across both lab and chairside applications.

"SprintRay's acquisition of EnvisionTEC's dental portfolio ensures existing customers continue to have the tools and support they rely on, while also strengthening our position in dental labs," said Amir Mansouri, PhD, SprintRay Co-founder and CEO. "Our mission to transform dentistry through accessible, reliable 3D printing technology hasn't wavered. This strategic move reinforces that commitment."

Key initiatives following SprintRay's acquisition of the EnvisionTEC dental portfolio include:

Dedicated Customer Support – Ongoing technical support for EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health customers, ensuring practices can operate without disruption.





Reliable Resin Supply – Continued production of EnvisionTEC and Desktop Health resins, including Flexcera, ensuring uninterrupted workflows.





Cross-Platform Validation – SprintRay intends to validate select EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health resins on its platform and will evaluate the compatibility of SprintRay resins on EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health printers.





SprintRay intends to validate select EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health resins on its platform and will evaluate the compatibility of SprintRay resins on EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health printers. Dental Lab Leadership - SprintRay's expanded portfolio, enhanced by EnvisionTEC's lab-focused technologies and materials, positions the company to drive innovation and set new standards in dental lab 3D printing.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a technology company dedicated to advancing dentistry through cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions. Its portfolio spans 3D printers, post-processing systems, AI-powered design software, and innovative materials that optimize chairside efficiency, expand lab capabilities, and deliver highly customized patient care at scale. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and clinical outcomes, SprintRay is shaping the future of dentistry.

SprintRay, Dentistry's 3D Printing Company.

For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

EnvisionTEC/Desktop Health customers with questions or support needs can contact us directly at [email protected]. Please allow 5-7 business days for follow up.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SprintRay, Inc.