Springbok Analytics Launches Precision Body Composition Analysis from Rapid MRI

New analysis delivers comprehensive muscle, bone, and adipose profiling from 15-minute MR scan, now with age-adjusted metrics for greater value in longevity, human performance, and research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Springbok Analytics, the leader in muscle health analysis, today announced the launch of its expanded body composition capabilities. Building on its first-to-market capability for automated muscle segmentation, and leveraging its proprietary technology that recently received FDA 510(k) Clearance, Springbok now delivers detailed, anatomically precise assessments of muscle, bone, and adipose tissue, from a single, rapid MRI scan.

This advancement extends Springbok's capabilities, building on its muscle analysis to provide a unified, full-body perspective that reflects age-related changes. Using a growing normative database stratified by age, body size, and sex, the platform provides absolute values for muscle, fat, and bone, along with an integrated assessment of all musculoskeletal structures – delivering a better view of health.

"This represents the new standard in precision health assessment," said Scott Magargee, CEO and Co-Founder of Springbok Analytics. "We offer anatomically precise, muscle-by-muscle and tissue-by-tissue analysis that gives our partners the metrics and visualizations they need to make more informed decisions. Whether you're optimizing elite performance, advancing clinical research, or monitoring longevity markers, our comprehensive approach dramatically expands what's possible."

A New Approach to Body Composition

Traditional body composition methods like DXA and bioelectrical impedance provide global estimates of lean and fat mass but fall short in differentiating critical lean and fat tissue types, visualizing individual muscle asymmetries, or delivering region-specific accuracy. MRI has long been recognized as superior for body composition analysis, but, until now, its clinical application has been limited by cost, scan complexity, and manual analysis requirements.

Springbok's body composition analysis is included as part of its core scan protocol, which covers from neck to ankles and is typically completed in 15–20 minutes. The integrated platform offers:

Streamlined scan protocols compatible with standard 1.5T and higher MRI scanners

compatible with standard 1.5T and higher MRI scanners Automated segmentation of 140+ individual muscles, skeletal, and organ structures

of 140+ individual muscles, skeletal, and organ structures Integrated adipose profiling across visceral, subcutaneous, intermuscular, intramuscular, and liver regions

across visceral, subcutaneous, intermuscular, intramuscular, and liver regions Automated bone volume analysis with structural and compositional metrics

with structural and compositional metrics Normative benchmarking using an expanding dataset stratified by age and sex

using an expanding dataset stratified by age and sex Interactive 3D visualizations delivered on a secure platform

"We've fundamentally changed how MRI can be used for body composition," said Dr. Silvia Blemker, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder. "By automating what was previously a manual, incredibly time-intensive process, and delivering an integrated assessment of all tissues in a single scan, we eliminate the need for multiple MRIs and separate reports to get the full picture. We are making the gold standard accessible to researchers, performance coaches, and anyone who wants a more accurate understanding of their body."

Trusted Throughout Performance and Healthcare

Springbok's unified muscle and body composition analysis provides athletes and health and performance programs with objective, tissue-level data they can use for baseline assessment, long-term tracking, and healthy aging approaches. By delivering a single, comprehensive view, the platform helps reduce the number of assessments required, while giving trainers, coaches, and healthcare providers a unique dataset to align strategy and measure progress.

"What sets Springbok apart is the depth of actionable data they deliver from a single scan," said Andy Galpin, Executive Director of the Human Performance Center at Parker University and Co-Founder of Rapid Health Optimization. "Rather than piecing together subjective assessments or relying on outdated tools, we now get a better view that serves as a roadmap for optimizing health and performance."

Age-adjusted tissue profiling also supports more sensitive trial endpoints for conditions such as metabolic disorders and sarcopenia, improving the ability to detect meaningful changes over time. "The healthcare industry has been seeking robust tools to accurately quantify and monitor muscle health throughout the aging process," said Judy Toran Cousin, Venture Partner, Anthropy Partners. "Springbok's integrated body composition solution delivers precise, objective data that empowers providers to make evidence-based decisions for their patients. By bridging the divide between advanced research analytics and real-world results, this technology is instrumental in driving meaningful progress in preventive health."

Springbok's analysis provides objective data on muscle mass, quality, and fat infiltration with age- and sex-specific benchmarking. This can identify early markers of muscle decline before they impact function, enabling targeted interventions for muscle preservation and tracking the effectiveness of therapies and lifestyle modifications. Clear, visual progress reports further motivate adherence to longevity protocols.

To learn more about Springbok's precision body composition capabilities or schedule a demonstration, visit www.springbokanalytics.com.

About Springbok Analytics:

Springbok Analytics is a leading muscle health analytics company dedicated to advancing health and performance outcomes through innovative, AI-driven solutions that deliver a clearer, more comprehensive view of muscle health.

Built on more than 15 years of research and scientific validation, Springbok's FDA-cleared technology transforms MRI data into personalized, 3D visualizations of muscle health. These detailed analyses provide precise metrics, including individual muscle volume and composition, fat infiltration, asymmetries, scar tissue, edema, and tendon morphology. By offering a more accurate and complete understanding of musculoskeletal health, Springbok enhances diagnostic accuracy, treatment monitoring, research capabilities, and performance optimization.

SOURCE Springbok Analytics

Media: [email protected]