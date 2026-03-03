Spot & Tango Launches Best-Selling UnKibble in Canada

News provided bySpot & Tango
Mar 03, 2026, 07:00 ET
The fast-growing dog nutrition brand enters its first international market, raising the bar for what dogs eat
TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Spot & Tango, the leading dog nutrition and wellness brand providing fresh, human-grade, and responsibly sourced products for modern pet parents and sold direct-to-consumer exclusively, announced its official launch in Canada with UnKibble--the first shelf-stable dog food that combines the convenience of kibble with the benefits of fresh food.
Already a U.S. best-seller with over 130 million meals served, UnKibble delivers what Canadian pet parents have been looking for: the convenience of kibble with the nutrition of fresh, human-grade ingredients--veterinarian-formulated and transparently sourced.
This expansion arrives at a pivotal moment. Canada's pet food market is booming--valued at more than $5 billion in 2025 and growing at a rate of 4.46% annually1--as dog ownership reaches record highs. With nearly 4 in 10 households owning a dog--and more than two-thirds of pet parents willing to invest in long-term health2--Canadian dog owners are raising the bar for what goes in their dogs' bowls.
"As a Canadian and lifelong dog lover, I understand how much pet parents care about their dogs' wellbeing," said Dylan Munro, co-founder and COO of Spot & Tango and proud Oakville, Ontario native. "With nearly 8 million dogs across the country, we're thrilled to bring UnKibble--the only fresh-dry food for dogs--to families who want the very best for their furry loved ones."
"What dogs eat every day plays a major role in their long-term health," said Dr. Stephanie Liff, Spot & Tango's Veterinary Advisor and a NYC-based veterinarian with extensive experience in the pet food and nutrition space. "UnKibble was thoughtfully formulated using real, human-grade ingredients and a gentle fresh-drying process to deliver complete, balanced nutrition -- without the heavy processing typical of traditional kibble. Because it's vet nutritionist-developed, personalized to each dog, and delivered to the doorstep, UnKibble makes it easier to feed dogs well, every single day," she continued. "I see the impact of high-quality nutrition not only in my patients, but in my own dog, Kyrie, who just turned 10 last week and still acts like a puppy. Her excellent health and energy are a testament to the power of a superior, balanced diet."
Created for today's busy dog parents, UnKibble delivers the convenience of shelf-stable food with the quality of fresh, human-grade ingredients (sourced only from trusted suppliers). Spot & Tango uses a proprietary algorithm to recommend personalized plans, ensuring every dog gets exactly what they need for their size, age, breed, and activity level. Every plan comes with a custom scoop, tailor-made for your dog, to help them maintain a healthy weight while keeping mealtime simple for pet parents.
UnKibble will be available to Canadian customers beginning today, Tuesday, March 3, exclusively through spotandtango.ca. Personalized meal plans start at approximately CAD $1.56 per meal for small dogs. Subscribers can create customized meal plans tailored to their dog's unique nutritional needs and receive 50% off their first order.*3
UnKibble makes it simple to give dogs fresh, veterinarian-formulated meals with the convenience busy families need--so every bowl is a moment of joy.
About Spot & Tango
Founded in 2018, Spot & Tango is redefining dog wellness with fresh, human-grade, and responsibly sourced nutrition tailored to every dog's needs. Its innovative UnKibble line--a fresh, shelf-stable alternative to traditional kibble--has already been served by happy pet parents more than 130 million times and earned a 4.7/5 TrustScore on Trustpilot. Now available in Canada, Spot & Tango makes high-quality, personalized nutrition easy and accessible for Canadian pet parents. Learn more at spotandtango.ca.
1 Mordor Intelligence: Canada Pet Food Market Size & Share Analysis
2 Made in CA: Pet Spending Canada Statistics; Packaged Facts: Canadian Pet Market Survey
3 *Limited-time introductory offer. Terms and conditions apply.
Media Contact:
Kate Makinson Communications
[email protected]
647-829-7011
SOURCE Spot & Tango
