Spot & Tango Launches Best-Selling UnKibble in Canada

The fast-growing dog nutrition brand enters its first international market, raising the bar for what dogs eat

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Spot & Tango , the leading dog nutrition and wellness brand providing fresh, human-grade, and responsibly sourced products for modern pet parents and sold direct-to-consumer exclusively, announced its official launch in Canada with UnKibble--the first shelf-stable dog food that combines the convenience of kibble with the benefits of fresh food.

Photo Credit: Spot & Tango

Already a U.S. best-seller with over 130 million meals served, UnKibble delivers what Canadian pet parents have been looking for: the convenience of kibble with the nutrition of fresh, human-grade ingredients--veterinarian-formulated and transparently sourced.

This expansion arrives at a pivotal moment. Canada's pet food market is booming--valued at more than $5 billion in 2025 and growing at a rate of 4.46% annually1--as dog ownership reaches record highs. With nearly 4 in 10 households owning a dog--and more than two-thirds of pet parents willing to invest in long-term health2--Canadian dog owners are raising the bar for what goes in their dogs' bowls.

"As a Canadian and lifelong dog lover, I understand how much pet parents care about their dogs' wellbeing," said Dylan Munro, co-founder and COO of Spot & Tango and proud Oakville, Ontario native. "With nearly 8 million dogs across the country, we're thrilled to bring UnKibble--the only fresh-dry food for dogs--to families who want the very best for their furry loved ones."

"What dogs eat every day plays a major role in their long-term health," said Dr. Stephanie Liff, Spot & Tango's Veterinary Advisor and a NYC-based veterinarian with extensive experience in the pet food and nutrition space. "UnKibble was thoughtfully formulated using real, human-grade ingredients and a gentle fresh-drying process to deliver complete, balanced nutrition -- without the heavy processing typical of traditional kibble. Because it's vet nutritionist-developed, personalized to each dog, and delivered to the doorstep, UnKibble makes it easier to feed dogs well, every single day," she continued. "I see the impact of high-quality nutrition not only in my patients, but in my own dog, Kyrie, who just turned 10 last week and still acts like a puppy. Her excellent health and energy are a testament to the power of a superior, balanced diet."

Created for today's busy dog parents, UnKibble delivers the convenience of shelf-stable food with the quality of fresh, human-grade ingredients (sourced only from trusted suppliers). Spot & Tango uses a proprietary algorithm to recommend personalized plans, ensuring every dog gets exactly what they need for their size, age, breed, and activity level. Every plan comes with a custom scoop, tailor-made for your dog, to help them maintain a healthy weight while keeping mealtime simple for pet parents.

UnKibble will be available to Canadian customers beginning today, Tuesday, March 3, exclusively through spotandtango.ca . Personalized meal plans start at approximately CAD $1.56 per meal for small dogs. Subscribers can create customized meal plans tailored to their dog's unique nutritional needs and receive 50% off their first order.*3

UnKibble makes it simple to give dogs fresh, veterinarian-formulated meals with the convenience busy families need--so every bowl is a moment of joy.

About Spot & Tango

Founded in 2018, Spot & Tango is redefining dog wellness with fresh, human-grade, and responsibly sourced nutrition tailored to every dog's needs. Its innovative UnKibble line--a fresh, shelf-stable alternative to traditional kibble--has already been served by happy pet parents more than 130 million times and earned a 4.7/5 TrustScore on Trustpilot. Now available in Canada, Spot & Tango makes high-quality, personalized nutrition easy and accessible for Canadian pet parents. Learn more at spotandtango.ca .

1 Mordor Intelligence: Canada Pet Food Market Size & Share Analysis

2 Made in CA: Pet Spending Canada Statistics ; Packaged Facts: Canadian Pet Market Survey

3 *Limited-time introductory offer. Terms and conditions apply.

Media Contact:

Kate Makinson Communications

[email protected]

647-829-7011

SOURCE Spot & Tango