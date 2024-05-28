Sportworld Announces Major Content Partnerships with DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV

DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV now live on Sportworld

Sportworld is the first platform to globally distribute the new DFB Play TV channel

Sportworld highlights rights holders in dedicated Branded Zones with additional content and features

MUNICH, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sportworld, the disruptive sports streaming platform, proudly announces the integration of the new German Football Association's FAST channel "DFB Play TV" in 65 countries globally, the "FIA World Rally Championship" with all live races via "Rally.tv" in 74 countries, and "Red Bull TV" in Germany and Austria, further underlining its position as the fan-centric destination for sports fans and rights holders worldwide.

- - Picture is available at AP (https://apmultimedianewsroom.com/multimedia-newsroom/partners/news-aktuell) and Presseportal -

Sportworld leads the Way in Sports Aggregation

Sportworld revolutionizes the sports streaming experience by aggregating global sports content. Beyond simple channel integration, Sportworld offers fans immersive experiences in individual branded zones, featuring additional content, features, and data. Fans can additionally enjoy exclusive content from competitions, clubs, and even athletes, making Sportworld much more than just a streaming service.

All Sports in one Place

Sportworld provides access to both free and pay channels, over 10,000 highlight clips, programming information from more than 2,850 channels globally, and statistics for over 200,000 sporting events per year. The Sportworld app is available on Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and mobile devices running iOS and Android, reaching active users in 205 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit https://sportworld.tv or contact [email protected].

DFB Play TV: German Football at Your Fingertips

Find out more here: https://www.dfbplay.tv/vod/vod.1737-fast-channel-dfb-play-tv

World Rally Championship: Experience the Thrill of the Races with Rally.TV

Find out more here: https://www.wrc.com/

Red Bull TV: Dive into a World Beyond the Ordinary

Find out more here: https://www.redbull.com/de-de/discover

Contact Details:

Stephan Zurawski

Vice President Marketing & New Business

Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE B1 SmartTV

For further information: Contact +49 177 6264780