Sports Venture Holdings Subsidiary Approved for Registration as an Internet Gaming Operator with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Receipt of license in key Canadian market marks an important milestone for the market-leading BET99 brand and satisfies an important condition of the previously announced business combination with Kings Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company") (CSE: JKPT) (OTC: JKPTF) and Sports Venture Holdings Inc. ("SVH"), the parent company of the market-leading Bet99 brand, are pleased to announce that SVH subsidiary, 1000007698 Ontario Inc. ("CanCo"), has been approved for registration as an internet gaming operator with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO"). CanCo operates and markets BET99.ca to residents of Ontario.

"Receipt of our license as a regulated gaming operator with the AGCO is an important milestone for SVH and the BET99 brand," said Jared Beber, CEO of Sports Venture Holdings. "Ontario is a key market within the emerging Canadian online sports betting and casino space and as the sports betting season heats up with summer sports peaking and the football, hockey, and basketball seasons getting started shortly, this is perfect timing for us to hit the ground running."

BET99.ca expects to launch in the regulated Ontario market following the execution of an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

The receipt of the registration as an internet gaming operator with the AGCO satisfies an important condition of the previously announced business combination between Kings Entertainment and SVH (the "Business Combination"), as more fully described in the press release dated May 25, 2022. With this condition now satisfied, closing of the Business Combination is targeted for the first half of Q4 2022.

About SVH

Sports Venture Holdings Inc. is a holding company of subsidiaries that operate the BET99 brand. SVH's Swiss subsidiary, BQC Consulting GmbH, operates BET99.com and BET99.net. BET99.net, a 100% pure free-play website, is marketed throughout Canada. SVH subsidiary CanCo is registered as an internet gaming operator with the AGCO, and operates and markets BET99.ca to residents of Ontario.

BET99 has adopted a hyper-localized approach to creating Canada's premiere online sportsbook and casino. Since launching in 2020, the brand has focused on offering a diverse product and service tailored specifically to the unique nuances of the Canadian market. BET99 also boasts a number of unique Canadian partnerships, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges-St-Pierre, NHL All-Star Auston Mathews, two-time Olympian Alysha Newman, the Ottawa Senators, Live Nation, Post Media, the CF Montreal and the Montreal Alouettes.

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) is an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, These brands leverage their ability to acquire high-potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

For further information: For Kings Entertainment Group, please contact: Steve Budin, CEO, [email protected], [email protected], 604.961.0296; For Canadian media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Christy Kaiser, Thirty Dash Communications, [email protected]