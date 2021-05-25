Sports Illustrated Partners with CatchCorner to Create North America's Largest Hub for Sports and Recreational Activities

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sports Illustrated today announced a partnership with CatchCorner, a Toronto-based company that is modernizing the recreational sports and fitness industry. CatchCorner By Sports Illustrated, a hub-oriented application for booking sport & activity related venues and programs, is available on web or for download on iOS and Android devices.

Through this partnership, Sports Illustrated will fuel cross-category growth and geographic expansion for the new platform. With over 250,000 availabilities to choose from, the CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated web and mobile apps allow users to easily reserve basketball courts, soccer fields, ice rinks, dance studios, workout rooms, and other recreational activity spaces in just a few clicks. After experiencing tremendous success in the Toronto market with over 100 affiliate facilities, CatchCorner is replicating its business model in Chicago and Vancouver, with plans to continue expanding across North America.

"Sports Illustrated is not only an iconic media brand, but also the most trusted name in sports," said Jonathan Azouri, CEO of CatchCorner "We are excited to launch this partnership and together revolutionize the recreational sports and fitness industry."

As the Sports Illustrated brand continues to evolve, this deal brings genuine excitement. Marc Rosen, Group President, Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and owner of the Sports Illustrated brand added, "Our partnership with CatchCorner encourages forward-looking innovation, collaboration and unique opportunities while inspiring sport and fitness participation amongst both adults and youth."

About CatchCorner By Sports Illustrated

CatchCorner is a hub-oriented application for booking sport & activity related venues and programs. For more information, please visit www.catchcorner.com or check out the app on the App Store and Google Play.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products.

Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community. The Sports Illustrated cover is the most coveted real estate in sports media and one of the most recognizable honors in American culture. Brand extensions include the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Sports Illustrated Kids franchises. Sports Illustrated shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round, through marquee events, activations, partnerships, star-studded celebrations, and VIP-access to athletes and A-list celebrities. Tentpoles include the annual Super Bowl celebration: "The Party," Fashionable Fifty, and the Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact: Michelle Ciciyasvili, 646-380-5836, [email protected]

SOURCE Sports Illustrated