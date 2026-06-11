SportChek Opens Canada's First-Ever Floating Futsal Pitch on Toronto Waterfront

As Canada prepares to welcome the world for a landmark summer in the sport, SportChek is creating new ways for Canadians to participate in the game, not just watch it.

"Soccer culture in Canada is experiencing incredible momentum right now, and SportChek Harbourfront FC is our way of bringing fans into that excitement in a completely new way," said Scott Dowding, President, SportChek. "From Canada's first-ever floating futsal pitch to free community programming and immersive fan experiences, we've created a destination that celebrates the role soccer plays in bringing people together across communities, cultures and generations."

At the heart of the experience is Canada's first-ever floating futsal pitch, giving players the opportunity to step onto the water and into the game through a soccer experience unlike anything else in the country. Fans can book floating futsal sessions throughout the summer or participate in free daily skills and drills programming designed for players of all ages and abilities.

Beyond the floating pitch, SportChek Harbourfront FC transforms Toronto's waterfront into a vibrant soccer hub where fans can experience the energy and culture surrounding the sport through:

Canada's first-ever floating futsal pitch and dedicated spectator viewing areas

Free public skills and drills programming, drop-in play opportunities and interactive soccer challenges

adidas fan experiences, including merchandise customization, soccer tables and foosball

A SportChek retail pop-up featuring soccer footwear, apparel and equipment from leading brands

The Jumpstart Community Pitch, providing additional opportunities for youth, families and community groups to access the game throughout the summer

In partnership with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart), SportChek Harbourfront FC also expands access to sport by offering free opportunities for young people and families to get active and experience the game firsthand. Visitors can book time on the Jumpstart Community Pitch throughout the activation, helping create more opportunities for play and participation in the heart of the city.

SportChek Harbourfront FC is part of SportChek's broader SOCCER. UNITED. platform built on the belief that soccer has the power to unite people across cultures, communities and generations. As excitement surrounding the sport continues to grow across Canada, SportChek is creating new ways for fans to connect with the game, and each other, beyond simply watching the action.

SportChek Harbourfront FC is open daily from June 11 through July 19 at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre. Floating futsal sessions are now available to book at SportChekHarbourfrontFC.com.

About SportChek

As Canada's home for sport since 1976, SportChek is proud to be the country's largest sports retailer with over 180 locations across Canada. Our belief in the importance of living healthy, active lives is backed by dedicated sales representatives with a deep understanding and commitment to sport. With a vast assortment of apparel and equipment, and the very best athletic brands in the world, we strive to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels succeed. For more information, visit sportchek.ca.

For further information:

Courtney Flanagan, SportChek, [email protected]

SOURCE SPORT CHEK