Sportball Expanding Internationally to India

Canadian Youth Sports Leader will Launch in Gurugram in Spring 2026

TORONTO and GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Sportball Systems Inc. ("Sportball" or "the Company"), a science-backed youth sports program designed to increase physical literacy in young children, is set to continue its international expansion to Gurugram, India. Along with Canada, the United States, and Singapore, India becomes the fourth market offering parents and kids Sportball's signature approach to fun, skill-building multi-sport programs that help children grow as confident movers.

Rendering of the planned state-of-the-art Sportball facility complete with high-grade air filtration, childcare, a mezzanine café, and open gym space for families to enjoy together. (CNW Group/Sportball Systems Inc.)

Located immediately southwest of New Delhi, Gurugram has become one of India's most modern and family-focused cities. It is home to a large and growing population of young, dual-income households creating an ideal market for Sportball's evidence-based physical-literacy curriculum delivered in a new purpose-built facility.

Sportball India will open our first ever state-of-the-art Sportball facility, complete with high-grade air filtration, childcare, a mezzanine café, and open gym space for families to enjoy together.

"Launching Sportball in India is very exciting. With world-class coaching, a structured multi-sport curriculum, and a fully indoor, AQI-controlled facility, we're creating a new standard for children's physical literacy in the country," said Dhruv Jain, Sportball India Owner.

"This launch is a historic milestone for our organization. We're proud to be sending coaches from Toronto to support the opening, and will be working towards building a Coach Exchange Program, an opportunity for Sportball coaches from Canada, the U.S., and Singapore to visit India, coach local classes, and immerse themselves in one of the world's richest cultures,

"For me, this moment is deeply personal. After nearly twenty years with Sportball, it's humbling to stand here and recognize how far we've come. From our early days in a church basement in Toronto to a global brand celebrating thirty years of changing children's lives, the vision our founders dreamed of is finally becoming a reality,

"Our expansion into India not only validates the strength of the Sportball methodology, it brings us one step closer to our mission: to make a meaningful difference in the life of every child we have the privilege of coaching. From one location to global brand," said Jason D'Rocha , Vice President, Sportball.

The Company plans to build on the momentum of its first India location by continuing to grow thoughtfully in communities that value active, confident kids. The Gurugram launch sets the stage for future international expansion, while keeping the same core goal that's guided Sportball for nearly 30 years - helping children discover the joy of movement. With more opportunities ahead, Sportball is excited to make the next three decades every bit as meaningful as the last three.

