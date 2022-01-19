SPJST Selects Equisoft's Policy Administration Platform to Drive Digital Transformation

This partnership aims to improve SPJST's internal processes and drive their digital transformation with a focus on improving member and agent experience. The initiative will modernize the organization's core policy administration capability by implementing Equisoft/manage, a turnkey cloud-hosted (SaaS) solution using low-risk, production ready business processes.

The project will also provide an enhanced member and agent digital experience across the policy life cycle, including the implementation of all their insurance and annuity products, new leading-edge agent portal tools, as well as the data migration of SPJST's existing life insurance and annuity certificates.

"As we're endeavoring to enhance the overall user experience for our members and agents, this transformational project will allow us to keep up with ongoing regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as improve our operational and reporting capabilities," says Brian Vanicek, President/CEO, SPJST. "We believe Equisoft's insurance solutions, data migration expertise, and proven track record with many Insurance organizations offered the best combination to help us implement a modern policy administration system and enable our digital transformation strategy."

"We are excited to embark on yet another transformational journey and are thrilled to have SPJST as a new client. They are clearly committed to transforming their business," added Mark DePhillips, Equisoft's Senior Vice President, USA. "We look forward to working with their team to implement our product suite and ensure that they realize their vision."

About SPJST

SPJST provides financial security for its members; builds a wholesome family environment; and encourages cherished Czech traditions. Serving Texans for 125 years, SPJST's mission is insuring and enriching lives. For more information about SPJST's products, benefits, and history, visit spjst.org.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 220 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

