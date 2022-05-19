SPIRA DATA CORP. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS TO SUPPORT STRATEGY EXECUTION AND ACCELERATE GROWTH

Jason Webster promoted to President and Todd Corbett promoted to Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Spira Data Corp. ("Spira" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based field management software for the energy, oilfield services, construction and safety sectors, is pleased to announce key promotions within our senior leadership team, further supporting the Company's ongoing strategy, execution and growth acceleration. Jason Webster, our current VP of US Operations, has been promoted to President, assuming the role from Kevin Ludbrook, who remains as the Company's CEO and a Director. In addition, Todd Corbett, VP of Canadian Operations, has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operations Officer ("COO").

"We are extremely proud to recognize the skills, leadership and integral contributions of both Jason and Todd as they assume these new roles. These two individuals bring phenomenal talent to lead our organization and will take an even more active role driving Spira's future success," said Kevin Ludbrook, CEO of Spira. "With Jason based in Houston and Todd here in Calgary, we have the requisite depth and breadth of experience on both sides of the border to continue advancing our strategy for the benefit of our clients and stakeholders."

Jason Webster, based in Houston, Texas, joined Spira in May of 2021, leveraging over 20 years of experience in technology, consulting and account management. Having held various leadership roles in software delivery and support, consulting, and business development for other companies in our sector, Jason provides a broad-reaching experience set. In addition to overseeing the delivery of product solutions, sales initiatives, as well as overall client satisfaction in the US, Jason assumes oversight of, and responsibility for, the day-to-day administrative functions across the entire organization, including budgeting, management and staffing.

Todd Corbett, based in Calgary, Alberta, has been part of the Spira journey for more than 15 years and worked in almost every position and division within the Company. He has been responsible for numerous customer implementations across all functional areas, including development, training, quality assurance and product management, with contributions spanning all business aspects – from strategy through deployment and client satisfaction. In his new role, Todd will have responsibility for the continued operations, efficiencies and financial performance across Spira's various operating divisions.

These leadership promotions further enhance the Company's ability to continue scaling the business, capturing new market share and harnessing efficiencies both internally and externally for our clients. Through ongoing succession planning and calibration of our long-term strategy, Spira is well prepared for this change in leadership. As the Company continues to evolve, we look forward to grooming additional leadership from within and elevating the next generation of employees into positions where they can have the greatest impact on our business.

ABOUT SPIRA

Spira was founded in 2004 to address the complex challenge of digitally collecting and managing operational billing and payroll data generated from remote locations. With the growing volume of manually recorded data associated with remote labor, equipment and materials in "off-line" environments, Spira developed the ORP™, an innovative software platform to address this unique requirement. Spira's ORP™ serves markets across North America, with clients in the well servicing, drilling and completions, production testing, construction, fluid hauling, safety, excavating, daylighting and concrete pouring businesses. Where needs exist to capture and transmit field data, Spira brings value-added operational, reporting, and risk-management capabilities, which facilitates streamlined operations, improved collections, top line growth, and competitive advantages.

