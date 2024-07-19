Spinzo To Host Session on How to Grow Your Ticketing Career

SAINT JOHN, NB, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Spinzo, a provider of customized ticket sales solutions for major sports teams, venues, and events, is announcing a free session for anyone wishing to expand their career in ticketing. The virtual webinar will take place Monday July 22nd at 3pm ET, and is produced in collaboration with TeamWork Online, a leading source for finding jobs in the sports and entertainment space.

The session will be a panel discussion hosted by Denise Sicheneder (Executive Vice President of Sales and Service at Spinzo). She will be joined by Sara Daniel (Senior Vice President of Sales at the Carolina Hurricanes), Edward Kaczynski (Director of Ticketing at US Soccer), and Jeff Morander (Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Luxury Suite Directors).

"We have an outstanding panel of highly respected ticketing professionals, and I look forward to diving into topics that can directly help attendees grow their ticketing careers." Said Denise Sicheneder. "I plan to uncover secrets to the panelists' successes along with actionable steps attendees can take to succeed."

Sara Deniel has led the Carolina Hurricanes to sell out all 41 home games this past season and has experience on both the team and league sides of sports. Her passion and expertise are unmatched!

Edward Kaczynski is a passionate and dynamic leader for the U.S. Soccer Federation. Throughout his career, Ed has worked in MLS, the XFL, collegiate level and for a ticketing company. He has overcome challenges throughout his career including a league ceasing operations and moving for new roles.

Jeff Morander has spent time in the NFL, NHL, NBA, AHL, NHL league office and now serves as the CEO of the Association of Luxury Suite Directors, a highly successful conference catering to the sports and entertainment industry.

This is the first of two webinars planned in collaboration with TeamWork Online. The date and topic for the second session will be announced later, but it will be centered around innovation in the ticketing space, including Artificial Intelligence, and modern ticket packaging.

