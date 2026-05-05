Spinnaker Support Launches SAP ECC End-of-Life Assessment As 2027 Maintenance Deadline Approaches

As SAP Sapphire approaches, IT leaders are questioning vendor roadmaps and looking for guidance they can trust

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Spinnaker Support, a global provider of third-party software support and managed services, today announced the launch of its SAP ECC End-of-Life Assessment, a new service designed to help organizations evaluate their options and plan next steps as SAP's 2027 maintenance deadline approaches.

A Forrester blog published in August 2025 noted that "the right choice is often complicated by your organization's complexity, budget, and risk appetite" when transitioning from ECC. The report also identified third-party support as a viable path that "buys organizations time to plan their ERP and innovation roadmap on their own timeline."

With SAP Sapphire approaching, many organizations are being encouraged to migrate to RISE with SAP. Some have not yet had the opportunity to fully evaluate the costs or determine whether it aligns with their business needs or environment. Spinnaker's new assessment helps organizations take stock of where they stand, understand every available path, and decide on their own terms.

"We're seeing more organizations take a step back and question whether the path they're being pushed toward is the right one," said Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "What they need is a clear picture of their options and the ability to move on their own timeline. That's exactly what this assessment provides."

The approaching deadline is creating pressure for many organizations to act quickly, sometimes before they have fully evaluated their options. Spinnaker's approach is to analyze those options based on the specifics of each environment, rather than relying on a standard roadmap.

What the SAP ECC End-of-Life Assessment Includes:

A 45-minute working session with Spinnaker experts focused on your SAP environment.

Review of key factors including customization depth, integration complexity, and current support arrangement.

Clear overview of available paths, including RISE with SAP, third-party support for ECC, or a move away from SAP.

Practical discussion of tradeoffs based on your organization's timeline, risk tolerance, and business priorities.

Written summary outlining findings, key risks, and a recommended path forward.

Takeaway document to support internal decision-making.

Each session is designed to be practical and direct, giving IT leaders a clear understanding of where they stand and what each path means for their organization.

Spinnaker Support operates independently of SAP, does not sell migrations tied to a specific roadmap, and supports SAP ECC without a fixed end date. This allows organizations to evaluate their strategy without being locked into a single direction, whether that means staying on ECC, planning a phased transition, or exploring alternative paths. The SAP ECC End-of-Life Assessment is available to IT directors, VPs, and CIOs running SAP ECC. To book a session, visit the Spinnaker assessment page.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP, and VMware, along with managed services and cloud solutions. Trusted by enterprises in highly regulated industries worldwide, Spinnaker helps organizations reduce costs, extend software value, and modernize on their own terms. Spinnaker offers The Ultimate Support Guarantee, an industry-first agreement for customers switching away from vendor support. Follow Spinnaker on LinkedIn and X.

For more information: www.spinnakersupport.com.

SOURCE Spinnaker Support LLC

Marianne Dempsey, [email protected]