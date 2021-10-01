SpinaFX Medical announces Jeff Cambra as CEO

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Minimally invasive image-guided therapy start-up, SpinaFX Medical Inc. (SpinaFX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Cambra as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cambra is a veteran medical device and therapeutics industry executive with an international track record managing product development, commercialization, product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions, with a strong focus on interventional spine technologies and biologics. Jeff spent 12 years at Medtronic, most recently as Vice-President, General Manager of the Interventional Therapies business. For Medtronic, he led a successful turnaround of their $400 million vertebral augmentation and oncology business through new technology innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and expanding margins.

Jeff most recently served as the Vice President of Zimmer Biomet, leading product management for their $5 billion global reconstruction business. Earlier, Jeff spent 13 years with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer) in numerous leadership roles. Jeff is well positioned to lead SpinaFX on its mission to bring innovative medical solutions to millions of patients globally who suffer from back pain.

Commenting on his appointment Cambra said: "I'm excited and honored to join SpinaFX bringing its novel medical treatment for back pain to market. With my passion for the interventional space, I constantly assess and monitor multiple promising technologies - I recognized the breakthrough potential of SpinaFX's technology over a decade ago. SpinaFX is an excellent opportunity to leverage my experience in the medical device field to deliver value for our patients, our customers, and our shareholders."

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff Cambra as SpinaFX's CEO," commented Igor Keselman, SpinaFx's Executive Chairman. "Jeff is a highly-regarded leader in the medical device industry, with a proven track record of building great businesses and creating shareholder value. We're confident that Jeff's vision, operational discipline, and commercial acumen make him the ideal leader for SpinaFX, and we're excited to leverage his experience to help us reach the next level".

Dr. Kieran Murphy, SpinaFX's Chief Medical Officer, stated " Based on early clinical use, and clinical trials results, I believe SpinaFX's technology has the potential to revolutionize treatment options for patients across the globe who suffer from debilitating back pain, and I welcome Jeff's leadership in bringing our new treatment therapy to market. Jeff's been a colleague and a friend for over 15 years, and I've had the pleasure to work with him on many occasions on such matters as product development and product rollout, and related recommendations and advice to senior management of industry participants. He is extremely knowledgeable, customer focused, understands unmet needs and is dedicated to commercializing technologies that have helped benefit so many of my patients.

About the Company

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, SpinaFX is a medical device company bringing innovative, minimally invasive image-guided treatments to patients with back pain due to herniated discs. Our patented technology provides surgeons an earlier alternative to conventional surgery, using a minimally invasive technique to deliver a controlled Oxygen formulation to the affected disc, safely reducing the herniation and inflammation causing pain. SpinaFX's Triojection™ product was previously CE Marked under MDD and is undergoing re-certification under MDR. Triojection is not yet approved for sale in the North America, the UK or the EU.

Forward looking Statement

This news release contains predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", which are made as of the date of this news release or as of the effective date of information described in this release, as applicable. The forward-looking statements address such anticipated events or occurrences which may include economic factors, industry trends, market demand, and corporate performance and profitability. Forward-looking statements are often identified through words or expressions including "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions).

All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by, and information currently available to SpinaFX's management team. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution any person reviewing this news release not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Neither SpinaFX nor its representatives undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by SpinaFX or its representatives or on behalf of either of them, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Spinafx medical inc

For further information: Shailla Seth, Marketing Communications, SpinaFX Medical Inc., [email protected] |spinafx.com, 1-(416) 904-7384 | 1-866-323 9004