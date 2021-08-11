Spin Master's Bakugan® Franchise Enters the Roblox Metaverse

Bakugan , the global battling franchise anchored by the anime adventure series that also boasts digital content, an innovative toy line, card game and video game, will engage fans in an all-new immersive viewing experience on Roblox . Premiering September 8 th , episode 317 from season three, Bakugan: Geogan Rising™ , will debut within the Bakugan hub on the Roblox platform, extending the adventure into the metaverse, creating a unique viewing experience for existing Bakugan fans and attracting new ones.

"Roblox has become a new way for people to come together through shared experiences and premiering the first full-length series episode on Roblox demonstrates our commitment to our evolving digital-focused approach - helping us reach kids and teens wherever they are," said Laura Henderson, Spin Master's EVP, Marketing. "We can't wait to introduce another dimension of Bakugan storytelling within Roblox and deepen our fans' connection to the Bakugan franchise with this immersive new virtual experience."

"Roblox offers entertainment franchises a completely new way to engage with fans online in immersive 3D virtual experiences that make up the metaverse," said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. "By merging our collective audiences, we are able to offer the Roblox community as well as Bakugan fans new and unique ways to connect and experience entertainment together within the Roblox metaverse."

Bakugan: Geogan Rising is season three of the series. Part one of Geogan Rising currently airs on Netflix. Episode 317, is part of part two, which will debut on Roblox on September 8th and on Netflix on September 15th.

About Bakugan: Geogan Rising: The awesome brawlers band together to fight off a powerful enemy determine to break the bond between Earth and Vestroia, the Bakugan's home planet.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Roblox

Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

