Spin Master, in Association with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, Announces Star-Studded Voice Talent For Paw Patrol® Animated Motion Picture

Scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures into theatres on August 20, 2021, the major motion picture is based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon.

Representing a new chapter for this continually growing entertainment franchise, the PAW Patrol feature film will be directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature; Escape From Planet Earth). Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, will produce the film and Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Adam Beder, Spin Master's Executive Vice President Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

The PAW Patrol movie is the first of several feature films in the works by Spin Master's Entertainment division.

Movie Logline

Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Get ready for exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing new vehicles making this the biggest Paw Patrol story ever!

- "No city is too big; no pup is too small!"

About PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there's trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small.

Airing in over 160 countries, in 30 languages, PAW Patrol is consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series. Currently in its seventh season on Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol's universal messaging resonates with children around the world and since its launch in 2013, the franchise has won countless awards globally.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

SOURCE Spin Master

For further information: For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Related Links

http://www.spinmaster.com/

