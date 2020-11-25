Spin Master Expands Existing Relationship with Warner Bros. Consumer Products As New Toy Licensee for Wizarding World

"Spin Master is all about creating magical experiences for kids through innovative toys, entertainment and digital platforms," said John Blaney, Spin Master's Senior Vice President, Licensing. "We are thrilled to expand on our existing relationship with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and can't wait to unveil our innovative toys, inspired by the stories and characters from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies , for kids and fans of all ages around the world."

"The Wizarding World is a fan favorite and we are excited to be growing our relationship with Spin Master who will bring innovation to the merchandise within the franchise for the constantly growing, worldwide fan community," said Robert Oberschelp, SVP, Global Brand Product, WBCP.

Spin Master continues to build a strong and diversified portfolio of evergreen licensee brands, receiving recognition for its leadership by Kidscreen, who named Spin Master #1 in licensing on the 2019 Hot 50 Companies ranking, repeating the company's first place finish for licensing in 2018. Spin Master is also nominated in the same category for 2020.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s20)

